Administrator Greg Chemello endorsed a new framework for community reference groups be established to align with new standing committees.
Council News

Council opens new groups for community input, closes others

Hayden Johnson
by
9th Nov 2018 12:45 PM

FIVE new strategic community reference groups will be established by Ipswich City Council to improve community input into decision making.

The groups will include economic development, to include discussion relating to the CBD, communities, growth and infrastructure, environment and governance.

This structure will then be supplemented by a second tier of engagement with community and business groups.

Mr Chemello said the council had made a tough decision to dissolve some of the long-standing reference groups.

"While some of our longer standing reference groups evidence real community strength at a local level, over the years, they've become less effective, perhaps not providing the community with as much input,” he said.

"It is important that we recalibrate our community engagement with council through this period of administration.

The City Country Reference Group, Leichhardt One Mile Community Consultative Committee, Rosewood Walloon Consultative Committee, and the Seniors Consultative Committee will be dissolved.

