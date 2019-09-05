Council open to implementation of 'rideables' in city

SEVERAL companies have approached Ipswich City Council in relation to the introduction of rideable schemes in the city.

Ipswich City Council has met with Brisbane City Council to learn to get up to speed on its electric scooter trial.

General Manager of Infrastructure and Environment Charlie Dill said while there are no plans currently for trials or schemes in Ipswich, council was still keen to check the latest transport trend out.

"In February 2019, council adopted the iGO Intelligent Transport Systems Strategy which shares some of council's early thinking with regards to 'rideables'," he said.

"As technology improves and reduces in price, rideables will become a form of personalised transport that will grow in Ipswich. Given their compact nature, they can provide an opportunity for first mile/last mile solutions for public transport journeys as well as being a part of a shared mobility scheme in activity centres and large employment zones.

"Council is open to the implementation of rideables in key strategic areas once the development of policies, frameworks, specifications and consultations have occurred."

Mr Dill said since the release of the iGO Intelligent Transport Systems Strategy earlier this year, several companies have approached council in relation to the provision of rideable schemes in the Ipswich area, with each company offering different ways in which a rideable scheme could be provided.

"Brisbane is a leader in this area and council is thankful for the support and information that Brisbane City Council officers have afforded to Ipswich.

"Ipswich City Council is yet to develop a position of its own but does note that it would support and encourage the use of helmets for any rideable used in Ipswich in accordance with Queensland legislation, regardless of whether rideable is provided personally or privately."

Two separate companies operate about 1000 e-scooters in the Brisbane City Council region. The scooters can travel up to 25km/hr.

Lime public affairs manager Nelson Savahn said in June there were no plans to launch the service locally.

"We are continuously looking to expand our fleet across Australia and we work closely and collaboratively with local authorities to ensure our service is something that will benefit their community," he said.

"(We) do not have plans to launch in Ipswich but this is certainly something we would consider in the future."

It came after a small fleet of the bright green scooters rolled into Ipswich earlier this year, which the company denied was a publicity stunt.