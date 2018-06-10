Council older than State Parliament

THE Ipswich Municipal council is an older institution than the Queensland Parliament.

This notice in the Ipswich Herald commenced the idea of holding a meeting of borough electors favourable to the immediate incorporation of the town.

The meeting was held at O'Rourke's Cottage of Content Hotel, East Street on October 26, 1859 when steps were taken to inform the government on the matter.

Many Ipswichians were against such a movement and voiced their disapproval of it.

That meeting was presided was over by Henry Kilmer and there was a large attendance.

Others to be involved were Messrs F. A. Forbes, C. F. Chubb (secretary) Christopher Gorry, William Hendren, John Johnston, David McBay, John Pettigrew and Donald Bethune.

John Murphy was the first mayor of Ipswich, photographed in 1860. FAR LEFT: E. B. Cullen. First town clerk of Ipswich, 1860. Contributed

It was resolved that it was desirable that the town of Ipswich should be incorporated as a municipality and that the meeting would use its endeavours to have it incorporated.

Ipswich at that time contained a population of 3000 people.

A proclamation dated March 2, 1860 issued by Sir George Ferguson Bowen declared that Ipswich was to be a municipality by name and style of the municipality of Ipswich

Sir G. F. Bowen in his first of any importance in the new colony, stated that a council should consist of a mayor and aldermen and that Henry Buckley of Ipswich would be the first returning officer. He said the first meeting of the electors would be held at noon at the Ipswich Court House on Thursday April 12, 1860.

On April 12 at that meeting a show of hands was taken - there being 22 candidates nominated for the incoming council - but a poll was demanded and Mr Buckley declared another election take place on April 19.

Polling booths were set up the Court House and also at Little Ipswich (West Ipswich) and North Ipswich and after the counting of all votes the result was - John Murphy 191 votes, John Johnston 170, Charles Watkins 157, Donald Bethune 147, Christopher Gorry 140 and John Maldon Thompson 90.

On April 23 the newly elected aldermen assembled at the Court House and after making declarations prescribed by the Municipalities Act before Colonel C. Gray the Police Magistrate of Ipswich, proceeded to elect the first Mayor of Ipswich - Ald John Murphy. M. E. Cullen was the first Town Clerk.

Many people thought that the incorporation of the town of Ipswich would be impolite and injurious to the interest of inhabitants. They further expressed their options that it would be much better for the general interest of the town to wait until the government of Queensland was inaugurated and the legislature was fully established.

Patriotic concert in the 'Place of Song'

AT THE Wintergarden theatre on October 20, 1941 there was a Patriotic Concert presented by pupils of the State Schools of Ipswich.

They entertained the large gathering with choral items and vocal solos, piano solos, a duologue, duets and violin solo. Those who took part included Glenis Oliver, Peggy Pilgrim, Barbara Larder, June Cooper, John Marsh, Joan Manders, Shirley Watkins, Jean Kidd, Isobel Edbrooke, June and Lois Twidale, Joan Dobbie and Robert Sneddon.

The appreciation written by L. D. Edwards director of edducation read: "The geography books record that Ipswich is important for its coal and for the manufacturing and agriculture that give its people their livelihood, once that was true.

"But to many who know a little geography and especially to those who cannot forget their own days in this spot, it is not coal that they have printed on their memory, not the factories nor the farms, roundabout.

"To them Ipswich has always been 'The place of song' where many a year music has been made with the voices of men and women whose fame as choristers extends far beyond their native city.

"Glad are they to know that the girls and boys have come together to help in this anxious time (World War 11) and happy indeed, that the children have found in the singing of their songs, a way to assist the war effort.