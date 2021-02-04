Council officer leaves day after being grilled over delays

Charlie Dill (right), who was Ipswich City Council’s infrastructure and environment general manager, has left the organisation after seven years.

THE head of Ipswich City Council’s infrastructure and environment department has suddenly left the organisation just a day after he was grilled by councillors over the delay of major projects.

Infrastructure and environment general manager Charlie Dill left his role on Friday after seven years with the council.

He had served as acting CEO for five months over 2018 and 2019.

A council spokesman said he left by mutual agreement.

The council’s co-ordination and performance general manager Sean Madigan has been seconded into the role.

“No decision has been made on this stage on more permanent arrangements,” the spokesman said.

As of December 31 the council’s capital expenditure, including the Nicholas Street Precinct redevelopment, is $22.2 million below the original phased year to date budget prepared in June.

According to the council’s financial performance report for December, employee expenses including labour contracts are over budget $750,000.

“The total (year to date) capital expenditure (including the Nicholas Street redevelopment) is $88.6 million compared to a budget of $110.8 million,” the report notes.

“Due to the changes to the delivery timings of the retail precinct primarily, the YTD expenditure for the Nicholas Street project is overall approximately $8 million below YTD original phased budget.

“The project team are currently reviewing the final costs of the project and the expenditure timing in relation to the retail buildings and the strategy.

“The (infrastructure and environment department) has confirmed that the full program of works is being delivered however it is expected that approximately $8 million of the reduced forecast relates to the timing of projects where the expenditure and delivery will be deferred into the 2021-2022 financial year.

“This is due to a number of reasons including service locations, property acquisitions being required, contract executions and external approvals.

“A more detailed analysis in relation to the IED capital program and the timings for the larger key projects and programs will be included in the normal monthly detailed report prepared for the Growth Infrastructure and Waste Committee in February 2021.”

At last week’s council meeting, mayor Teresa Harding questioned chief financial officer Jeffrey Keech and Mr Dill over capital spending in the financial year to date.

“We’re halfway through the year and just looking at the capital expenditure we’re tracking for an underspend?” she asked.

After a review the revised forecast IED expenditure for the 2020-21 year in total is estimated at $72.9 million against the current adopted budget of $86.5 million.

“Two key reasons (for that),” Mr Keech said.

“There is some savings in programs of about $5 million. (From) the sealed road program … (and the) stormwater program as well.

“The projects will continue to be delivered, it’s whether they’re finished by June 30 or the timing of those are deferred because of service relocations and property acquisitions that means that they might be completed in the very early part of the new financial year.

“Certainly looking at the actual forecast cash expenditure in that time … it’s forecasting to be slightly lower than budget.

“We’ll look to reassess all of this as part of the half yearly review and potentially bring back a budget amendment to council noting what might be those changes in terms of those forecasts.”

Earlier in last week’s meeting deputy mayor Marnie Doyle queried Mr Dill why it had taken 10 years to secure a contract to repair a crib wall in North Booval damaged in the 2011 floods.

Cr Harding pressed Mr Dill on the current state of the capital works budget.

“Where we have made an assumption in our cash flow budgeting processes that we would spend so much this year, so much next year, what we are potentially doing with some of the major projects is just (adjusting) that,” he said.

“That doesn’t mean the project is going to be delivered in a different time frame, it’s just where that cash flow is occurring.

“There’s some major projects where that applies.

“A large portion of that deferral is in relation to major projects where we’ve made some assumptions around what service utilities costs would be and when they would be expended.

“So those works are underway however they have been delayed due to design processes and approvals which require those service authorities to do so.

“At this point there’s no intention to remove any scope.

“In terms of scope from this current budget and capital program all the scope is intended to be delivered unless there are other reasons.”

