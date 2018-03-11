Menu
ACTIVE: Leichhardt State School students and principal Michelle Hamlin do a "walking school bus" on Mondays.
Council offers funding to get schools active

Hayden Johnson
11th Mar 2018 4:21 PM

SCHOOLS across the city have new incentives to sign up to Ipswich City Council's revamped Healthy Active School Travel program.

The HAST program is aimed at improving children's health by encouraging students to walk, ride a scooter or bicycle, or take public transport, through information, education and activities.

The council reviewed the HAST program recently to improve its efficiency and effectiveness in creating sustainable behaviour change.

"A range of adjustments will support parents in the behaviour change outcomes and increase involvement of parents and P&Cs in HAST program's planning and delivery,” works, parks and sport committee chairman Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said.

"The goal is for council, schools and parents to work together to create long-term change.

"The benefits flow beyond the program.

"We have healthier kids, which increases their ability to concentrate and learn, and less reliance on cars for school runs, which helps reduce traffic congestion at schools.”

The best performing schools each year will receive $6000 which Cr Antoniolli hopes will encourage school-wide participation and commitment through the year, and provide a funding opportunity to P&Cs.

Winning categories include highest participation rates for the year, most improved school for the year and most innovative HAST initiative.

The rewards will provide funding toward approved active travel incentives such as a school bike cage, the purchase of equipment for the health and physical education program or even teacher professional development in the active transport realm.

There are limited positions available for schools to join the 2018 program.

Schools can contact the council's active transport officer on 38107682 for more.

