Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WELCOME NEWS: Ipswich business owner Steve Mallet believes Ipswich City Council's facade improvement incentive program is a positive move for businesses in the CBD.
WELCOME NEWS: Ipswich business owner Steve Mallet believes Ipswich City Council's facade improvement incentive program is a positive move for businesses in the CBD. Rob Williams
Business

Council offers businesses dollar for dollar incentive rebate

Lachlan Mcivor
by
1st Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CITY business owners are being enticed to freshen up their shopfronts as the CBD redevelopment takes shape.

Ipswich City Council has committed $100,000 to a pilot "facade improvement incentive program" which is aimed at "sharpening up" the city centre in line with the Nicholas St works.

The council will offer a dollar-for-dollar matched incentive rebate for private businesses and property owners up to $15,000 per successful applicant.

Choices Flooring by Mallets owner Steve Mallet welcomed the initiative.

"Obviously nothing much has been done since 1985, it's been a while," he said.

"I think it's a great advantage for everyone to upgrade their shopfronts and add a bit more presentation in the top of town.

"A lot of them need to be done up. They're looking a bit ratty. Some have fallen down. A lot of us probably have asbestos ceilings still. I think it's a good chance to get rid of a lot of those and dress it up."

The business has been in its current location on Brisbane St for 15 years and Mr Mallet said business had grown every year, even as foot traffic declined due to the redevelopment.

"There's definitely been a fair bit of disruption to the centre of town" he said.

"I think we can all feel the excitement when the mall opens up to street traffic again in December. It will give people the advantage to have a look at it. There's going to be a lot of people that come in for a look, which brings more people into the town.

"It will come down to us then to do a little bit to our businesses to take advantage of the dressed up mall."

The initial pilot program is recommended to take in private commercial properties from the intersection of Brisbane St, Burnett St and Limestone St in the west to Limestone St and East St in the east to East St and Mansfield Pl in the north. Businesses and property owners on both sides of the boundary streets are eligible.

Interim administrator Greg Chemello said the council would begin creating the program this month and discuss it closely with landlords and tenants.

If successful, the council will consider expanding the program to include the broader Ipswich Central precinct.

"The appearance of the city's businesses and overall streetscapes makes an impact on perception, sentiment, visitation, commerce and investment," he said.

"The (program) is focused on a nucleus area of Ipswich Central which has arguably suffered the most direct and adverse effects of the protracted Nicholas Street Development.

"While the Nicholas Street redevelopment is now very much progressing, council believes there is an opportunity to stimulate wider investment and improvement by private business and property owners around the development area."

For expressions of interest, contact business@ipswich. qld.gov.au.

More Stories

Show More
business incentive cbd redevelopment choices flooring by mallets ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More than 600 cars stolen across Ipswich Police District

        premium_icon More than 600 cars stolen across Ipswich Police District

        News Redbank Plains revealed as one of Ipswich's worst suburbs for break-ins and car thefts.

        Guilty verdict: Girl horrifically raped by father

        premium_icon Guilty verdict: Girl horrifically raped by father

        News Jury finds Ipswich father guilty of horrifically raping his daughter

        Mum flogged daughter because she did not do her homework

        premium_icon Mum flogged daughter because she did not do her homework

        Crime A mother says she did not know it was bad to beat her child.

        $5b: How massive migration boost could benefit regional QLD

        premium_icon $5b: How massive migration boost could benefit regional QLD

        Politics How our region can shares in a $5b benefit with higher migration.