Council offers to ‘audit’ your home

HOW safe is your home?

It's a question Ipswich City Council wants all residents to consider and has even offered to come by and take a look.

The initiative is part of the Safe as Suburbs crime prevention program where people can ask the council to send an officer out and undertake a full security audit of their house.

Some of the obvious ways to secure your home - that officers would consider during a safety audit - include ensuring external doors are solid, security screens are fitted with locks and your home has appropriate lighting.

But there are other, more subtle ways to make your home safer, the council says, such as;

Ensuring your house number is clearly visible; this gives the impression of ownership and pride.

Install a peep hole so you can identify who is at the door before opening it.

Ensure you can see your front door from the street and can see the street from your house.

The council's Safe as Suburbs program is designed to make residents aware of possible home security issues and provide recommendations on addressing them.

Signing up for an audit does not mean a resident must carry out recommended security improvements.

If you would like a full Home Security Assessment or advice on home safety, please contact the council's Community Safety Officer on 3810 7437 or email socialdevelopmentrequests@ipswich.qld.gov.au.