Ipswich City Council Administrator Greg Chemello (right).
Ipswich City Council Administrator Greg Chemello (right). Cordell Richardson
Council of Mayors off to Canberra without Ipswich rep

Hayden Johnson
by
20th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
IPSWICH is missing from the Council of Mayors' latest journey to Canberra for meetings with Commonwealth leaders.

Responsible for collectively progressing the needs of the region, Council of Mayors is made up of 10 councils in southeast Queensland.

Interim administrator Greg Chemello was invited to join the Council of Mayors after the dismissal of Ipswich City Council last month.

While he comes to grips with the task ahead, Mr Chemello missed this week's trip to Canberra and meetings with federal leaders.

Chaired by Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk, the Council has met with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and several government and shadow ministers.

Progressing a City Deal for southeast Queensland has been touted as the mayors' highest priority for the trip.

Despite Mr Chemello not attending the meeting, the needs of Ipswich will be put forward, a Council of Mayor's spokeswoman said.

The Council of Mayors are advocating for southeast Queensland.

Cr Quirk said the organisation was working through how to incorporate representation of Ipswich.

