Council obligated to upgrade as road is above capacity: MP

SPRINGFIELD'S state member has called for the Ipswich City Council to keep up with its own program to upgrade roads in her electorate.

Jordan MP Charis Mullen said it was vital the council upgraded the road because the Springfield Greenbank Arterial was above capacity.

Ms Mullen said under the Springfield Infrastructure Agreement, the Ipswich City Council had an obligation to have commenced duplication of designated roads when vehicles a day reached 16,500.

Work was due to be finished before 18,000 vehicles a day used the roads.

The Springfield Greenbank Arterial and Springfield Parkway carry on average 24,500 and 21,890 cars each day respectively.

"The triggers based on Ipswich City Council vehicles a day data have been passed with works not completed," Ms Mullen said.

Both roads are slated for future investment by the council within the 10-year Transport Infrastructure Investment Plan.

"It will be interesting to see what time frames they've placed on the obligation to duplicate these roads under their 10-year investment program given they have an absolute obligation to deliver within agreed triggers under the Springfield Infrastructure Agreement, which has lapsed," she said.

On Saturday, Infrastructure Councillor Cheryl Bromage said the council was aware of the need for an upgrade to the arterial.

"The time frame for this is within the next four years, however major road projects are prioritised against citywide demands and funding availability," she said.

"There are also a number of road upgrades and new roads planned within the area that will reduce and redistribute local traffic away from Springfield Greenbank Arterial."