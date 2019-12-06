Council must clean up dumped trolleys

THIS morning, I again came across damaged shopping trolleys that were thrown from the David Trumpy Bridge on to the walking path beneath the bridge.

This is now a very serious safety issue for the unfortunate, passing public.

Shopping trolleys are raining down from the David Trumpy Bridge, north and south of the river.

The trolleys mostly land on the riverbank (walking path) where they stay for an amount of time.

If lucky, they are removed (no urgency).

This does not seem to happen on the north side of the river.

The shopping trolleys will then mysteriously gravitate into the water where they seem to remain for ever.

From previous discussion with the Ipswich City Council, someone may come to collect these trolleys (there is no hurry for this to happen).

Then, when the trolleys mysterious fall into the water after non pick-up, the Ipswich City Council then passes the buck to Seqwater as it is then its responsibility to clean the waterways.

The unsightly trolleys remain in the water for ever; Seqwater passes the buck and says it has only a small boat that is not capable of trolley retrieval or that it has inadequate funding.

The questions I ask of the Ipswich City Council:

1. What are you going to do about this serious safety issue?

2. What is the council going to do to direct the correct authorities to achieve the timely removal of these shopping trolleys from the banks of the river and from the actual river itself?

3. What is the timeline to make the above happen and when will it start? (some of the shopping trolleys have been in the water for years).

If you doubt my observations of the above, please feel free to make your own inspections to determine the current situation regarding this matter (low tide is best).

PAUL W. KINNANE, Newtown