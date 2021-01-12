Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fraser Wilson recycles at Tomra in West Ipswich.
Fraser Wilson recycles at Tomra in West Ipswich.
Council News

Council mulling over return of glass to yellow-top bins

Lachlan Mcivor
12th Jan 2021 2:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MORE than 150 million containers have been returned in Ipswich through the Containers for Change scheme in a little over two years.

That’s $15 million back in the pockets of local residents, community groups and businesses.

The scheme launched at the end of 2018, with three billion containers accepted across Queensland since then.

LOCAL NEWS: Tributes flow for farm worker killed in accident

Ipswich in particular has played a significant part and its participation has grown markedly in the past two years.
After 59 million containers were returned in Ipswich in 2019, that figure rose to 85 million last year.

The scheme is administered by not-for-profit organisation Containers Exchange.

Chief executive Ken Noye said the scheme had resulted in a 54 per cent drop in beverage containers littering the environment.

He believed it was an important part of the state’s ambitious target to recycle 85 per cent of all beverage containers sold in Queensland by July 2022.

Beveridge Container Recycling staff member Giuliana O'Connor at a counting station.
Beveridge Container Recycling staff member Giuliana O'Connor at a counting station.

“Ipswich has demonstrated the level of change that can be made by ensuring your containers are disposed of in one of two ways; either at a (container fund point) for a 10 cent refund, or in your council-provided yellow-top bin,” he said.

“All Queenslanders need to get behind the target and play their part in keeping the environment clear of beverage container litter.”

Containers for Change container fund points are located at Yamanto, Bundamba, Goodna and West Ipswich.

READ MORE: Which suburbs had the most animal cruelty complaints

For a full list of locations and for more information visit here.

Ipswich City Council’s yellow top-bins allow paper, plastic, cans and tins but not glass.

A council spokesman said the council’s materials recovery plan, which sets out how waste is dealt with, is currently being reviewed.

“A key aspect of this review will be potential reintroduction of glass back into the yellow top bin,” he said.

Dedicated glass recycling stations are set up in Brassall, Churchill, Riverview and Rosewood.

They collected more than 170 tonnes of glass in the past financial year.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow for farm worker killed in accident

        Premium Content Tributes flow for farm worker killed in accident

        News A farm worker who tragically lost his life after a workplace accident is being remembered as a loving father and committed family man

        SOLD: 57 Ipswich houses already gone this year

        Premium Content SOLD: 57 Ipswich houses already gone this year

        Property Houses ranging from tiny two-bedders up to massive six-bedroom properties have...

        Which suburbs had the most animal cruelty complaints

        Premium Content Which suburbs had the most animal cruelty complaints

        News The RSPCA has revealed which Ipswich suburbs had the most animal cruelty complaints...

        Memories of 2011 still haunt us: Mayor honours flood heroes

        Premium Content Memories of 2011 still haunt us: Mayor honours flood heroes

        News Ipswich people stood firm despite the devastation of January, 2011, says Mayor...