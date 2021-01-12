Council mulling over return of glass to yellow-top bins

MORE than 150 million containers have been returned in Ipswich through the Containers for Change scheme in a little over two years.

That’s $15 million back in the pockets of local residents, community groups and businesses.

The scheme launched at the end of 2018, with three billion containers accepted across Queensland since then.

Ipswich in particular has played a significant part and its participation has grown markedly in the past two years.

After 59 million containers were returned in Ipswich in 2019, that figure rose to 85 million last year.

The scheme is administered by not-for-profit organisation Containers Exchange.

Chief executive Ken Noye said the scheme had resulted in a 54 per cent drop in beverage containers littering the environment.

He believed it was an important part of the state’s ambitious target to recycle 85 per cent of all beverage containers sold in Queensland by July 2022.

Beveridge Container Recycling staff member Giuliana O'Connor at a counting station.

“Ipswich has demonstrated the level of change that can be made by ensuring your containers are disposed of in one of two ways; either at a (container fund point) for a 10 cent refund, or in your council-provided yellow-top bin,” he said.

“All Queenslanders need to get behind the target and play their part in keeping the environment clear of beverage container litter.”

Containers for Change container fund points are located at Yamanto, Bundamba, Goodna and West Ipswich.

For a full list of locations and for more information visit here.

Ipswich City Council’s yellow top-bins allow paper, plastic, cans and tins but not glass.

A council spokesman said the council’s materials recovery plan, which sets out how waste is dealt with, is currently being reviewed.

“A key aspect of this review will be potential reintroduction of glass back into the yellow top bin,” he said.

Dedicated glass recycling stations are set up in Brassall, Churchill, Riverview and Rosewood.

They collected more than 170 tonnes of glass in the past financial year.

