Council moves to abolish $2 waste disposal fees

A RURAL council has moved to abolish some waster recycling fees for residents.

Somerset Regional Council will scrap the $2 fee to dispose of each cubic metre of green waste at their recycling facility.

In meeting minutes from May 9, the council decided to adopt a draft 2018/19 recycling fees schedule in which green waste fees were reduced to $2.

Commercial waste fees were increased by 2.5% in the same schedule.

It is expected to cost the council $8,000 a year plus increased woodchopping costs consistent with the additional volumes of waste.

The council's 2016/17 Local Government Waste and Recycling Activities report prepared for the Department of Environment and Science revealed 1,033.27 tonnes of separated domestic green waste and 34.08 tonnes of separated commercial green waste were dropped off at the council's refuse and recycling centres during that year during normal operations.

More than 43 tonnes of disaster/ storm waste was also collected.

The council recovered nearly all of the segregated green waste and recycled 1,099.64 tonnes after being chipped at the council's cost.

Green waste was the main waste material to be recycled during 2016 / 2017.

Green waste must be chippable and separated from other waste.

There was no recommended to change domestic waste fees.

