Council makes call on moving Ipswich Show public holiday

IPSWICH'S show day public holiday won't be shifted, despite the event being called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Ipswich City Council had the Queensland Government gazette Friday, May 15 as the Ipswich Show Public Holiday.

The 2020 event was cancelled last week.

"The government informed council this week that if a show is cancelled or postponed, the appointed special/public holiday will remain in place unless the chief executive officer … requests the minister to appoint another special holiday," a council spokesman said.

"CEO David Farmer will not request a change to that date, noting that it is the appropriate time to have the public holiday and it may have been planned in by a range of parties."