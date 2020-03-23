Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Council makes call on moving Ipswich Show public holiday

Lachlan Mcivor
23rd Mar 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH'S show day public holiday won't be shifted, despite the event being called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Ipswich City Council had the Queensland Government gazette Friday, May 15 as the Ipswich Show Public Holiday.

The 2020 event was cancelled last week.

"The government informed council this week that if a show is cancelled or postponed, the appointed special/public holiday will remain in place unless the chief executive officer … requests the minister to appoint another special holiday," a council spokesman said.

"CEO David Farmer will not request a change to that date, noting that it is the appropriate time to have the public holiday and it may have been planned in by a range of parties."

More Stories

coronavirusipswich ipswich city council ipswich show
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beautician blames brother for getting caught up in drug deal

        premium_icon Beautician blames brother for getting caught up in drug deal

        Crime ‘She acted as a conduit for her brother and a customer of his’.

        ‘Shut us down’: Confusion over PM’s plan

        ‘Shut us down’: Confusion over PM’s plan

        Health Australian life is set to change dramatically from today

        • 23rd Mar 2020 5:14 AM
        19 drink, drug drivers named and shamed

        premium_icon 19 drink, drug drivers named and shamed

        Crime Every Monday, the QT publishes the names.

        • 23rd Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Fears schools are short on soap and sanitiser

        premium_icon Fears schools are short on soap and sanitiser

        News There have been reports some schools are running short on soap and hand...