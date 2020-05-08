Council makes call on controversial removal of school zone

IPSWICH City Council has suspended a controversial decision to remove a 40km/h school zone on a busy road outside a private school in Augustine Heights.

The QT reported in March that St Augustine's College principal Graham Meertens had not been consulted by the council over the move, which had angered some members of the school community.

The council announced in November it intended to remove the 40km/h zone on Augusta Parkway, based on a reassessment of the site, and works were set to occur over the Easter holiday period.

Mr Meertens found out about the decision on social media.

It was deemed there wasn't any "school related activity" on the road since it was upgraded a few years prior, something which was disputed by the school's principal.

Mr Meertens said since the story, a representative from the council had been in contact.

"They said they were more than happy to have a sit down and chat and review the decision," he said.

"We haven't got to the meeting yet, just with everything that is going on with schools at the moment.

"The plan is over the next week or two to set up meeting with council. Hopefully we can finally resolve that decision.

"The decision (to remove the zone) has been suspended until the meeting."

Mr Meertens said he was still adamant the zone should not be removed.

He said a significant number of students live in the Brookwater estate across the road from the school and students also use the bus stop across the road.

Mr Meertens said students from Preps to Year 12 cross the road every school day.

"The 40km/h zone has provided that extra layer of safety for our students," he said.

"When the lighted zone was brought in that was very significant.

"Parents are really concerned about this."

Jordan MP Charis Mullen had written to the council to seek a delay in removing the school zone until a consultation could be held with the school and broader community.