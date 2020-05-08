Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St Augustine's College principal Graham Meertens. Picture: Cordell Richardson
St Augustine's College principal Graham Meertens. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Council News

Council makes call on controversial removal of school zone

Lachlan Mcivor
8th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH City Council has suspended a controversial decision to remove a 40km/h school zone on a busy road outside a private school in Augustine Heights.

The QT reported in March that St Augustine's College principal Graham Meertens had not been consulted by the council over the move, which had angered some members of the school community.

The council announced in November it intended to remove the 40km/h zone on Augusta Parkway, based on a reassessment of the site, and works were set to occur over the Easter holiday period.

Mr Meertens found out about the decision on social media.

It was deemed there wasn't any "school related activity" on the road since it was upgraded a few years prior, something which was disputed by the school's principal.

Mr Meertens said since the story, a representative from the council had been in contact.

"They said they were more than happy to have a sit down and chat and review the decision," he said.

"We haven't got to the meeting yet, just with everything that is going on with schools at the moment.

"The plan is over the next week or two to set up meeting with council. Hopefully we can finally resolve that decision.

"The decision (to remove the zone) has been suspended until the meeting."

Mr Meertens said he was still adamant the zone should not be removed.

He said a significant number of students live in the Brookwater estate across the road from the school and students also use the bus stop across the road.

Mr Meertens said students from Preps to Year 12 cross the road every school day.

"The 40km/h zone has provided that extra layer of safety for our students," he said.

"When the lighted zone was brought in that was very significant.

"Parents are really concerned about this."

Jordan MP Charis Mullen had written to the council to seek a delay in removing the school zone until a consultation could be held with the school and broader community.

More Stories

ipswich city council st augustine's college
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bodybuilder guilty of child porn possession

        premium_icon GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bodybuilder guilty of child porn possession

        News More than 2000 “horrific” images and videos were found on his devices

        JOBS: Send your resume to these 10 businesses

        premium_icon JOBS: Send your resume to these 10 businesses

        News Good news for jobseekers with a number of positions available

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.

        Police officer allegedly bitten while breaking up party

        premium_icon Police officer allegedly bitten while breaking up party

        Crime A police officer was allegedly assaulted during the incident.