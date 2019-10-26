Council make decision on dump expansion application

NO GO: Ipswich City Council is set to refuse an application to increase the height of a landfill site at New Chum by Cleanaway Solid Waste Pty Ltd.

IPSWICH City Council is set to refuse an application to increase the height of a landfill site at New Chum, saying the expansion would not achieve "appropriate rehabilitation outcomes" for the former mine, amongst other concerns.

A report was presented to the council's growth and infrastructure committee about Cleanaway Solid Waste Pty Ltd's request to increase the height of its existing landfill by 14m at the site on Rhondda Rd and Chum St.

It was recommended the council refuse the application at its monthly meeting on Monday and more than 320 public submissions were received objecting to the proposal, citing the impact on quality of life, environmental and health impacts, proximity to residential areas and traffic concerns.

Historically used for open cut mining activities, the development site operates as a landfill and associated crushing, screening, milling and grinding activities with a waste transfer station.

The council's acting general manager of planning and regulatory services Brett Davey said the council engaged an external, independent expert to review the development application and they agreed with the recommendation to refuse the application.

Cleanaway also proposed changes to external batter slopes, surface water run-off and capping requirements, the establishment of a new resource recovery area for the sorting, removal and stockpiling of receiving materials that are not intended to be taken to landfill and the introduction of an additional landfill cell.

"The proposed increase in height results in the peak of the landfill being approximately 25m higher than the western edge of the former mining void," he said.

"The proposed landfill footprint is approximately 64ha with an additional 7,479,000m3 of landfill capacity proposed. No changes to the current waste stream acceptance criteria or increase in the intensity of operations in terms of vehicle movements were proposed as part of this application."

Mr Davey said an assessment was undertaken by council officers and it was determined that the proposal does not advance the purpose of the Planning Act 2016 and conflicts with the South East Queensland Regional Plan 2017-2041, State Planning Policy 2017 and the applicable codes of the Planning Scheme and the Temporary Local Planning Instrument No. 1 of 2018 (Waste Activity Regulation) (TLPI) with "no sufficient grounds to justify the decision" despite the conflict.

If council confirms the refusal decision next week, Cleanaway has the option to appeal to the Planning and Environment Court.

Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments Geoff Yarham applauded the decision.

"They've come to a decision that the people of Ipswich want," he said.

"All the hard work that has been done to provide information and properly made submissions given to the council has been taken into consideration to make the decision.

"It's so close to residential areas. (The issues) are mainly to do with the health issues with regards to the continuing operation of the dump and the generation of dust and noise. If it was allowed to go higher it would effect the amenity of those suburbs."