Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRAINED: Dominic Morton was caught stealing diesel from a council road roller.
DRAINED: Dominic Morton was caught stealing diesel from a council road roller. Ross Irby
Crime

Council machinery fuel theft has fishy offender paying up

Ross Irby
by
21st Jun 2019 11:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FISHERMAN Dominic Morton wasn't going to let this big one get away.

An Ipswich court heard how temptation got the better of Morton after he stumbled across a parked council road roller during a fishing trip to a creek near Aratula on April 6.

Not realising the Scenic Rim Regional Council machinery was equipped with hidden cameras, he proceeded to drain about 100 litres of diesel from the tank.

An embarrassed Dominic Anthony Morton, 43, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing diesel at Aratula on Saturday, April 6.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the fuel theft took place at the side of Tarome Road.

Council staff noticed the missing diesel and reported it as a theft on April 8.

Police were shown pictures taken from CCTV footage of a man draining the diesel.

The thief was identified as Morton.

Sgt Caldwell said Morton was interviewed at Yamanto police station but gave a different version of events.

"He says he was near the area fishing at the time.

He says he saw the machinery but never approached,” Sgt Caldwell said.

Morton was then shown the CCTV images that had caught him red handed - and had little choice but to admit his guilt, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Gregory Ploetz said it was "a regrettable situation” that Morton found himself in.

"There was an issue he was having with the council at the time,” Mr Ploetz said.

"He took the matter into his own hands.

"He didn't have to do what he did and obviously regrets it.

"He readily admitted it to police when he saw the CCTV that it was him.”

Magistrate Rob Turra said it was an opportunistic offence that he believed was out of character, although Morton did have a prior court matter in 2018 for offences of dishonesty.

"I can see it in your face that you are embarrassed,” Mr Turra told Morton.

He fined Morton $300 .

court court news crime ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    How a horrible chest infection changed Henry's life forever

    premium_icon How a horrible chest infection changed Henry's life forever

    News The youngster spent 210 days in intensive care

    • 22nd Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    Another brush with law proves costly for prisoner

    premium_icon Another brush with law proves costly for prisoner

    Crime The prisoner will have further punishment after guard interaction.

    • 21st Jun 2019 11:59 PM
    Shopping centre drama lands bad-tempered shopper in jail

    premium_icon Shopping centre drama lands bad-tempered shopper in jail

    Crime A bad-tempered shopper is back in a jail cell.

    • 21st Jun 2019 11:59 PM
    Poor labelling lands Ipswich business in court and fined

    premium_icon Poor labelling lands Ipswich business in court and fined

    News A fruit shop has been fined $2000 after not labelling its products.

    • 21st Jun 2019 11:59 PM