Council machinery fuel theft has fishy offender paying up

FISHERMAN Dominic Morton wasn't going to let this big one get away.

An Ipswich court heard how temptation got the better of Morton after he stumbled across a parked council road roller during a fishing trip to a creek near Aratula on April 6.

Not realising the Scenic Rim Regional Council machinery was equipped with hidden cameras, he proceeded to drain about 100 litres of diesel from the tank.

An embarrassed Dominic Anthony Morton, 43, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing diesel at Aratula on Saturday, April 6.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the fuel theft took place at the side of Tarome Road.

Council staff noticed the missing diesel and reported it as a theft on April 8.

Police were shown pictures taken from CCTV footage of a man draining the diesel.

The thief was identified as Morton.

Sgt Caldwell said Morton was interviewed at Yamanto police station but gave a different version of events.

"He says he was near the area fishing at the time.

He says he saw the machinery but never approached,” Sgt Caldwell said.

Morton was then shown the CCTV images that had caught him red handed - and had little choice but to admit his guilt, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Gregory Ploetz said it was "a regrettable situation” that Morton found himself in.

"There was an issue he was having with the council at the time,” Mr Ploetz said.

"He took the matter into his own hands.

"He didn't have to do what he did and obviously regrets it.

"He readily admitted it to police when he saw the CCTV that it was him.”

Magistrate Rob Turra said it was an opportunistic offence that he believed was out of character, although Morton did have a prior court matter in 2018 for offences of dishonesty.

"I can see it in your face that you are embarrassed,” Mr Turra told Morton.

He fined Morton $300 .