Council looks at trial for free parking in city centre

A SIX month trial regarding the removal of Saturday timed and price parking within the Ipswich city centre could soon be implemented by Ipswich City Council.

The trial is one of the recommendations from the new City of Ipswich Parking Pricing Strategy which will go before the full council at the next council meeting.

The strategy also recommended a six month trial of a 15-minute free parking “grace” period within the city centre.

According to the report, it is difficult to calculate the exact impact to revenue loss as a result of the implementation of a 15 minute free parking trial.

“Assuming the worst case that users that pay the minimum amount for a stay either by card or cash all make use of the 15 minute free parking, the potential loss of revenue could be in the vicinity of approximately $840 per day or approximately $150,000 over the course of a 6 month trial,” the report stated.

The potential loss of revenue for the removal of Saturday timed and price parking could be in the vicinity of $750 each Saturday.

Over the course of a six month trial, it could equate to about $19,500.

The council currently generates in the vicinity of $4,900 per day from priced parking.

Council provides more than 3,500 parking spaces in the Ipswich City Centre, which includes both on-street and off-street spaces.

Of these parking spaces, approximately 710 spaces are subject to priced parking while the remaining are either unrestricted or managed using time restrictions.

The report also recommended that council commence investigations into the alternative use of parking revenue for the purpose of sustainable transport initiatives, but not prior to the 2021-22 financial year.