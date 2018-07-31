Menu
A plant recently built on a parcel of land at Tivoli is part of an Ipswich City Council investigation.
Council labels operator 'disappointing' in investigation

Helen Spelitis
31st Jul 2018 12:05 AM
CONSTRUCTION of industrial buildings on a property at Tivoli without proper approvals is ongoing.

Ipswich City Council began its investigation into several structures, including an asphalt plant, in February.

No council approvals were obtained for the structures erected on the site owned by Beaumont (Tivoli) Pty Ltd.

The council says the business operator responsible for the asphalt plant is "trying to claim an exemption under various legislative provisions".

It labelled the operator's conduct "disappointing".

"There are compliance actions in progress relating to the site currently, not all of those are relevant to the asphalt plant," an Ipswich City Council spokesperson said.

"Council is committed to working through significant issues but concedes the conduct of the operator in this instance is disappointing, with compliances investigation continuing since February 2018."

Business operators are required to submit plans for proposed developments to the council for approval, before construction starts.

When buildings are not approved, the council has the power to order the demolition of illegal structures.

As no development applications were lodged with the council, it is unclear which business operators are responsible for the structures.

When asked in June, the council said it did not grant "retrospective approvals" but a could approve a suitably certified structure.

Part of working through those issues will include whether or not a private certifier can approve the structures.

Beaumont (Tivoli) Pty Ltd was contacted for comment via its lawyers.

