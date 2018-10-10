Council keeps regional road closed despite residents' call

It is likely concrete barriers will be installed to close the road.

It is likely concrete barriers will be installed to close the road. Rob Williams

RIVER Rd will stay closed despite a community call for it to open and reduce traffic.

Ipswich City Council will wait until development has progressed and functional roads can be built before opening River Rd at Bundamba.

Residents lodged a petition in May suggesting if the road was open it would provide vehicles with safe access to the Warrego Highway, alleviate traffic around Bundamba TAFE and alleviate the Bognuda and Law St intersection.

Infrastructure acting chief operating officer Tony Dileo said the key reason for keeping the road closed was the separation of the industrial precinct and residential traffic.

Mr Dileo said as part of the future development of the Bremer Business Park, a new east-west link would be provided in stage six of the development.

"This will facilitate movements through to Bognuda St as well as access to the Warrego Highway," he said.

