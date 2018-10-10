Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It is likely concrete barriers will be installed to close the road.
It is likely concrete barriers will be installed to close the road. Rob Williams
Council News

Council keeps regional road closed despite residents' call

Hayden Johnson
by
10th Oct 2018 2:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RIVER Rd will stay closed despite a community call for it to open and reduce traffic.

Ipswich City Council will wait until development has progressed and functional roads can be built before opening River Rd at Bundamba.

Residents lodged a petition in May suggesting if the road was open it would provide vehicles with safe access to the Warrego Highway, alleviate traffic around Bundamba TAFE and alleviate the Bognuda and Law St intersection.

Infrastructure acting chief operating officer Tony Dileo said the key reason for keeping the road closed was the separation of the industrial precinct and residential traffic.

Mr Dileo said as part of the future development of the Bremer Business Park, a new east-west link would be provided in stage six of the development.

"This will facilitate movements through to Bognuda St as well as access to the Warrego Highway," he said.

It is likely concrete barriers will be installed to close the road.

Related Items

Show More
bundamba ipswich city council road closure
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Tyre spikes ‘more dangerous' than pursuits

    premium_icon Tyre spikes ‘more dangerous' than pursuits

    News THE Queensland Police Union no longer believes tyre deflation devices are safe for its officers and the public, after an officer was struck down in Booval.

    • 10th Oct 2018 3:18 PM
    Residents told to brace for days of 'erratic' weather

    Residents told to brace for days of 'erratic' weather

    Weather Forecaster expect gusty storms, heavy rainfall, flash flooding

    New Ipswich Catholic primary school name revealed

    premium_icon New Ipswich Catholic primary school name revealed

    Education Hint: It's named after Jesus' grandmother

    • 10th Oct 2018 1:57 PM
    Fond memories of working for old Ipswich favourite

    premium_icon Fond memories of working for old Ipswich favourite

    News Former Faulkner Motors employees get back together

    Local Partners