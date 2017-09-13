'Council doesn't listen': Candidate's independent view

Regional director of Department of Housing and Public Works Mark McConnell, Trudy Hatcher and WestMAC students Mia James, 12 and Olivia Galtto, 12, took part in the ICYS Youth Homelessness SleepOut.

MARK McConnell knows Division 7 in a way few others would.

Mr McConnell, a high ranking public servant, moved from Brisbane to Raceview about 20 years ago, fell in love with a local girl and never looked back.

For the past seven years, Mr McConnell has worked in public housing and, as the Regional Director for Housing and Homelessness Services for the entire southern district of the state, has a different perspective to those from a business or political background. His reason for running for a seat on the council is clear cut.

"I'm frustrated with the council," Mr McConnell said.

"It's time for change. Through my work I have found many people who are frustrated and annoyed with the fact they feel the council doesn't listen.

"They present problems, and solutions, and often don't even get a response.

"I figure, if you can't change it from the outside, let's go from the inside.

"The role of the council is to be an advocate for the community and it has a role to really nail the government of the day, to hold them to account. I have the skills to be an active member and key contacts to crack this open."

Mr McConnell is not a member of any political party and has no intention of accepting any assistance from political parties because he wants to run strictly as an independent.

He says Mayor Andrew Antoniolli is a charming, intelligent and energetic leader who he is happy to work with.

Mr McConnell also supports the CBD redevelopment, although believes more should be done in the meantime to make people feel welcome and safe in the area.

