Council issues 'survival guide' for CBD businesses

A NEW plan to help businesses struggling through the redevelopment of Ipswich's CBD has assured owners their short-term pain will be worth it.

The City of Ipswich Office of Economic Development branch has developed a Business Continuity Plan for businesses in the vicinity of the central business district.

It is aimed at assisting businesses to identify opportunities and overcome the disruption associated with the Ipswich CBD redevelopment project.

The document gives businesses ways to take action, collaborate and get involved.

"Rarely has an Australian city with such strong heritage and history experienced a social and economic evolution as rapid or profound as is occurring in Ipswich,” the report notes.

"We encourage you to remember that despite the short-term pain of the process, the result will be worth it and the outcomes for your business will be tremendously positive.”

The council says it will help minimise disruption by; avoiding work during peak holidays, liaising with local organisations, informing businesses of construction, retaining access for customers and providing advice to owners.

The Business Continuity Plan has received the backing of the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce.

In the report, Chamber president Phillip Bell said strong partnerships underpinned the success of the city.

"The redevelopment of Ipswich Central is an exciting step towards creating a vibrant inner city environment conducive to nourishing the ongoing success of our local businesses,” he wrote.

"You will find this guide a helpful resource to steer your business smoothly through the redevelopment process with minimal disruptions to business operations.

"The guide also highlights ways to tap into emergent opportunities during this period and strengthen business networks across the Ipswich region.”

Mr Bell encouraged businesses to use the guide and partner with the chamber and council to "strive towards not only redeveloping the heart of our city but building a healthy, vibrant and sustainable local economy in Ipswich”.

The plan will also support the six objectives for the renewal of the CBD.

Objectives include; the creation of an enduring and thriving civic heart for the city; a civic, cultural and entertainment precinct; ensuring major employers are secured and afforded growth opportunities; relocation of the council's administration centre; empower private sector investors and occupiers to renew and enliven the retail and entertainment spaces and set a resilient framework for other significant projects.

The business plan is expected to be formally endorsed at tomorrow's council meeting.

Last month Rawlings Shoes and Menswear closed down after more than 120 years of operation in Ipswich.

Andrew Rawlings, who owned the store at the top of the mall, attributed the closure to a "combination of things”.

In his closing message, Mr Rawlings said it was vital people spent their money locally.

Ipswich City Council is in the process of winding up the company responsible for managing leases and progressing the CBD development, Ipswich City Properties.

Businesses with inquiries should contact the council via business@ipswich.qld.gov.au.