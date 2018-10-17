Council issues new objectives for CBD redevelopment

A CENTRAL business district that supports, rather than competes with other Ipswich businesses is one of Ipswich City Council's new "strategic objectives" for the project.

As movement to close Ipswich City Properties starts, the council is preparing to again manage its project.

It aims to "create an enduring and thriving civic heart for the City of Ipswich; a core open plaza framed by the city's main library, water features, public art, malls, cafes, restaurants and convenience retail offerings".

The council hopes to provide a civic, cultural and entertainment precinct "that supports and reinforces rather than compete with other more retail-focused centres such as Riverlink and Springfield".

A third goal is to ensure existing major employers in the CBD "are secured and provided with growth opportunities for the future".

A framework will be set for other significant CBD projects, including a performing arts centre and redevelopment of the state's of Health Plaza and former transit centre properties.

The first Ipswich City Council employees destined to work in the central business district have also been revealed.

The council's Works, Parks and Recreation department will move into the CBD to allow West Moreton Hospital and Health Service to relocate into the Hayden Centre.

A report endorsed by the council this week revealed the health service had an immediate requirement for corporate accommodation space.

Part of level three and all of level four of the Hayden Centre, occupied by the works department, will be emptied to allow the health service to move in.

The council staff will move to 143 Brisbane St, a corner building in the mall owned by the council.

A new nine-storey council office tower will be built in the mall and open in 2020.