Small Creek after Ipswich City Council's consultation with residents.
Council invites residents through new online portal

Navarone Farrell
8th Oct 2019 11:00 AM
IPSWICH City Council has launched a new platform to get residents' ideas and feedback on it's projects.

The interactive platform - Shape Your Ipswich - is an online space where community members can share their views on council projects and initiatives, get involved and make a difference.

CEO David Farmer said it was an exciting opportunity for both council and the community.

"Shape Your Ipswich will help council to gather valuable community input which will then inform our decision-making,” he said.

"As we grow to a population of half a million people, more two-way conversations are needed between council and the community to decide what is best for our city.”

Mr Farmer said he encourages everyone in Ipswich to get online to look at the projects which are now open for consultation, including the Small Creek transformation and a new Children, Young People and Families Policy.

"We value your ideas and input, and want you to get involved,” Mr Farmer said.

"The more we hear from you about what you want for your city, the better the outcomes for the city of Ipswich.”

Visit the site, http://www.shapeyouripswich.com.auto register and have a say on issues what makes Ipswich a child, youth and family friendly place, and a community-led design for the Small Creek naturalisation project.

