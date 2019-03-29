Menu
Council News

Council investigates misconduct claim against worker

Hayden Johnson
by
29th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
ANOTHER Ipswich City Council employee is being investigated after allegations of misconduct were made.

The QT understands the staffer is from Ipswich City Council's planning and development department.

It is understood the complaint relates to the employee's activities while in the role, but specific allegations have not been revealed.

Ipswich City Council is investigating the matter, which is unlikely to be referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

A spokesman for the council declined to respond to questions about the claims.

"The council won't comment on matters involving individual staff," a spokesman said.

It is understood the complaint was raised through administrator Greg Chemello's special whistleblower hotline established after councillors were dismissed in August.

Several complaints through the hotline have previously been referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

The external email address was established in September under the management of administrator Greg Chemello and the five-person advisory panel.

It was set up to encourage hesitant staff with concerns about the council to make confidential complaints.

An investigation into a council supervisor who allegedly ordered employees to weed her home is ongoing.

ccc crime and corruption commission ipswich city council ipswich council
Ipswich Queensland Times

