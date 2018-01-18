Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Council insurer still covering legal costs for ex CEO, COO

Former Ipswich City Council chief executive Jim Lindsay leaves the Brisbane Magistrates Court in Brisbane, Wednesday, October 11, 2017. Lindsay is facing charges including official corruption following Crime and Corruption Commission investigations.
Former Ipswich City Council chief executive Jim Lindsay leaves the Brisbane Magistrates Court in Brisbane, Wednesday, October 11, 2017. Lindsay is facing charges including official corruption following Crime and Corruption Commission investigations. DAVE HUNT
Helen Spelitis
by

THE council's insurance will still cover legal costs for two former senior officers facing criminal charges, despite their resignations.

This week, Ipswich City Council confirmed CEO Jim Lindsay and former Chief Operating Officer for Works, Parks and Recreation Craig Maudsley had resigned.

It comes four months after both men were charged by the state's corruption watchdog.

Mr Maudsley is accused of misconduct in public office. Mr Lindsay is facing multiple charges including one of official corruption.

Both dispute and intend to fight the charges.

Following the resignations, revealed on Wednesday, the council confirmed legal costs related to their defence in those criminal proceedings would continue to be covered by the council's insurers, LGM.

"Any costs associated with the defence of criminal charges are invoiced directly to the insurers for payment," an Ipswich City Council spokesperson said.

"Council is not involved in the conduct of the defence. This is a matter for the insurers."

Prior to his arrest in September, the council was also financing Mr Lindsay's defamation claim against former mayoral candidate Gary Duffy via its in-house Legal Assistance Policy.

That policy no longer covers Mr Lindsay, the spokesperson said.

"Since Mr Lindsay was charged by the CCC, cover under the Legal Assistance Policy has ceased and no expenses have been incurred by Council. This now becomes a personal matter for Mr Lindsay."

However, a separate case in which Mr Duffy lodged a counter-claim against Mr Lindsay, will be covered by the council's insurance policy.

Related Items

Topics:  ccc ipswich ipswich city council

Ipswich Queensland Times
Road closed after power lines collapse

Road closed after power lines collapse

Traffic was impacted for more than two hours.

UPDATE: Petersen 'severely damaged' by election actions

LAWSUIT: Patricia Petersen (left) leaves the Ipswich Courthouse. Ms Petersen has filed a claim for damages against the Ipswich City Council, Andrew Antoniolli and Rachel Nolan.

Patricia Petersen's claim includes the "loss of enjoyment of life"

Your chance to meet a Queensland rugby league legend

Get along to this free community event to meet Maroons star

Lifesavers program a success

SAVED: A Little Lifesavers program has started at Orion Lagoon where kids like William O'Hara from Dinmore learn the basics of water safety.

Little Lifesavers program will return to Ipswich in February

Local Partners