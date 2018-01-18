Council insurer still covering legal costs for ex CEO, COO

Former Ipswich City Council chief executive Jim Lindsay leaves the Brisbane Magistrates Court in Brisbane, Wednesday, October 11, 2017. Lindsay is facing charges including official corruption following Crime and Corruption Commission investigations.

THE council's insurance will still cover legal costs for two former senior officers facing criminal charges, despite their resignations.

This week, Ipswich City Council confirmed CEO Jim Lindsay and former Chief Operating Officer for Works, Parks and Recreation Craig Maudsley had resigned.

It comes four months after both men were charged by the state's corruption watchdog.

Mr Maudsley is accused of misconduct in public office. Mr Lindsay is facing multiple charges including one of official corruption.

Both dispute and intend to fight the charges.

Following the resignations, revealed on Wednesday, the council confirmed legal costs related to their defence in those criminal proceedings would continue to be covered by the council's insurers, LGM.

"Any costs associated with the defence of criminal charges are invoiced directly to the insurers for payment," an Ipswich City Council spokesperson said.

"Council is not involved in the conduct of the defence. This is a matter for the insurers."

Prior to his arrest in September, the council was also financing Mr Lindsay's defamation claim against former mayoral candidate Gary Duffy via its in-house Legal Assistance Policy.

That policy no longer covers Mr Lindsay, the spokesperson said.

"Since Mr Lindsay was charged by the CCC, cover under the Legal Assistance Policy has ceased and no expenses have been incurred by Council. This now becomes a personal matter for Mr Lindsay."

However, a separate case in which Mr Duffy lodged a counter-claim against Mr Lindsay, will be covered by the council's insurance policy.