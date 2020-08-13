Council in discussions with ‘significant brands’ for CBD

IPSWICH City Council is in discussions with several “significant brands” as it looks for tenants to fill its new city centre.

The retail and entertainment precinct, as part of the council’s $246 million redevelopment of the Ipswich CBD, is set to open mid to late next year.

Deputy mayor and Ipswich Central Redevelopment Committee chair Marnie Doyle said there are a “number of positive discussions” taking place with key potential tenants.

“Council expects to make an announcement later this year,” she said.

“The leasing program continues with council involved in discussions with several potential tenants, some of which are significant brands.”

Cr Doyle said there are currently 43 retail, food, leisure and service tenancies planned within the council-owned precinct.

“Other third party tenanted and empty properties will benefit in the long term,” she said.

“The leasing team engaged for the project continues to field interest from prospective tenants for the precinct.

“This includes uses such as entertainment, food and beverage, general retail, retail services, and health and wellbeing.

“Council also owns a number of offices within the immediate area and expects renewed business interest due to the increased densification created by Nicholas St and amplified by the relocated council headquarters/office.”

