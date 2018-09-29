Council in crisis two days after Madigan is named CEO

Ipswich City Council's Sean Madigan on the day he was named CEO.

Ipswich City Council's Sean Madigan on the day he was named CEO. Hayden Johnson

IPSWICH City Council was plunged into crisis two days after Sean Madigan was appointed chief executive officer.

On May 1 the newly announced CEO posed for pictures with mayor Andrew Antoniolli - the leadership team to put the council back on track.

Mr Antoniolli would exit the police watch house two days later after being charged with several counts of fraud - allegations he denies.

In the next three months Mr Madigan would lead a team of councillors fighting for their survival as the state government issued two show-cause notices - one after the other.

He acknowledged it as the "hardest period" of his working life. He was appointed after the resignation of Jim Lindsay in January.

It took about three months to recruit Mr Madigan.

Just last week Mr Madigan revealed he thought councillors should not have been dismissed by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe.

In an interview with the QT, he said the organisation was optimistic and pledged to work to restore staff and community pride in the organisation.

"Everyone should have confidence this council is heading in the right direction," he said last week.