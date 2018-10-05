Council News
Council hunting for new CEO while old faces return
IPSWICH City Council has officially started the search for its new CEO after the resignation of Sean Madigan. Mr Madigan, who was appointed in May, will return to his old role as head of the council's health and regulatory services department. The council has appointed recruitment firm Chandler Macleod to lead the process, which will scour the country for the best available talent and experience. A three-person panel will be appointed to select the new CEO. The panel will include local government consultant and former interim Ipswich CEO Gary Kellar, USQ vice-chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie, and Steve Greenwood who is a member of the current Interim Management Committee. Interim administrator Greg Chemello will not sit on the selection panel.He will consider the panel's recommended candidate for his formal approval in place of councillors. "This team is highly respected, and I'm confident they'll find a person who will move this council into the next decade," Mr Chemello said. "This selection process is a very important step in Ipswich council's journey towards becoming a leader when it comes to the highest calibre of best-practice service delivery and governance. "Our mission is to put this council and its 1200 staff on a path which allows them to achieve great things. And this is a critical part of our development." Chief Operating Officer of Infrastructure Services Charlie Dill remains in the acting CEO role. Mr Kellar will also be a part-time advisor to Mr Dill and the council's executive leadership team during the recruitment process. A shortlist has been finalised in the hiring of a chief operating officer of the corporate services department. Recruitment will soon start for the chief operating officer for the works and parks department.