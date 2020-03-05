Council hopefuls speak on Ipswich waste industry

Division 4 Ipswich City Council candidate forum held at the Ipswich Sports Club in Leichhardt on Wednesday night. Candidate Russell Milligan.

AS IPSWICH residents prepare to hit the polls and vote in a new council, candidates have been asked if they are in favour of approving dump applications or expanding current dumps in the city.

The question was asked at every QT candidate forum this week, with the majority of candidates saying they were against the idea.

Talks of a recycling super centre this week had many residents concerned after Ipswich was spoken of as the preferred destination.

At Wednesday night’s Division 4 forum, every candidate said they would not support more dumps in Ipswich.

Brian Scott said he didn’t want a mountain pile of rubbish towering over the city. Gary Duffy said the focus must be on rates, roads and recycling.

Newly-announced candidate Susan Dunne said she had a clean, green vision for the city and Ipswich needed a strong, clear development plan.

“There are places for those things, but it’s not in residential areas,” she said.

Russell Milligan agreed with fellow candidates.

“Those operations are commercial enterprises, they’re corporations who are here to ma ke a profit. They are simply using the space and the resources that they purchased to turn over and make a profit,” he said.

“Our planning scheme so far has been able to negate that.”

Kate Kunzelmann remained succinct in her answers.

“We look at Ipswich and we try to take the long view. We could be famous for having dumps or we could be famous for world-class recycling,” she said.

Shane Blake said Ipswich should not be a dumping ground for the rest of the state.

“We can look after our own rubbish, we can look after our own recycling, we can put best practices in place and do a better job,” he said.