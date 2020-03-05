Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Division 4 Ipswich City Council candidate forum held at the Ipswich Sports Club in Leichhardt on Wednesday night. Candidate Russell Milligan.
Division 4 Ipswich City Council candidate forum held at the Ipswich Sports Club in Leichhardt on Wednesday night. Candidate Russell Milligan.
News

Council hopefuls speak on Ipswich waste industry

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
5th Mar 2020 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS IPSWICH residents prepare to hit the polls and vote in a new council, candidates have been asked if they are in favour of approving dump applications or expanding current dumps in the city.

The question was asked at every QT candidate forum this week, with the majority of candidates saying they were against the idea.

Talks of a recycling super centre this week had many residents concerned after Ipswich was spoken of as the preferred destination.

At Wednesday night’s Division 4 forum, every candidate said they would not support more dumps in Ipswich.

Brian Scott said he didn’t want a mountain pile of rubbish towering over the city. Gary Duffy said the focus must be on rates, roads and recycling.

Newly-announced candidate Susan Dunne said she had a clean, green vision for the city and Ipswich needed a strong, clear development plan.

“There are places for those things, but it’s not in residential areas,” she said.

Russell Milligan agreed with fellow candidates.

“Those operations are commercial enterprises, they’re corporations who are here to ma ke a profit. They are simply using the space and the resources that they purchased to turn over and make a profit,” he said.

“Our planning scheme so far has been able to negate that.”

Kate Kunzelmann remained succinct in her answers.

“We look at Ipswich and we try to take the long view. We could be famous for having dumps or we could be famous for world-class recycling,” she said.

Shane Blake said Ipswich should not be a dumping ground for the rest of the state.

“We can look after our own rubbish, we can look after our own recycling, we can put best practices in place and do a better job,” he said.

candidate forums division 4 ipswich city council elections ipswichvotes2020 waste industry
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do you know how to fill out a ballot paper?

        premium_icon Do you know how to fill out a ballot paper?

        News What you need to know about how-to-vote cards and what you need to do to make sure your vote counts

        Police dog bites man during police chase arrest

        premium_icon Police dog bites man during police chase arrest

        Crime Suspects flee in stolen car after alleged assault with baseball bat

        Council contender throws hat in ring for ‘forgotten’ area

        premium_icon Council contender throws hat in ring for ‘forgotten’ area

        Council News A Goodna painter has thrown his hat into the ring.

        Coach excited as Jets step up for Cup opener

        premium_icon Coach excited as Jets step up for Cup opener

        Rugby League The pre-season is over and the Jets wait for Townsville to arrive in Ipswich.