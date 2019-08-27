Council hopeful has passion to make the city great again

IN THE relatively short time Brookwater father of two James Pinnell and his family have lived in Ipswich, they've seen the council in charge of a rapidly growing city go downhill fast.

But the great challenges facing Ipswich have only strengthened the IT consultant's resolve in making the city of Ipswich thrive.

Mr Pinnell has spent recent months speaking to his community about what it wants to see as he prepares his campaign for Division 2 in the 2020 local government elections.

Mr Pinnell, who is a lapsed member of the Australian Labor Party but is running for council as an independent, said he would base his campaign on a strategy to improve the public's access to information on how the council operates, while working to improve the cohesion between the different parts of the city.

"One of the big issues that came up when I was talking to people was that they have no trust in the council and in fact they didn't feel local government had a purpose anymore,” Mr Pinnell said.

"I want to make the council more transparent, more accountable and basically make the council a better comunicator. In the past, the council has not canvassed things with the public to find out what they want the council to do for them.”

Mr Pinnell said interim administrator Greg Chemello's recent efforts to involve the community in the decision making process had been effective.

Using his IT knowledge, he wants to overhaul the council's digital presence to make it easier for the public to access information on everything from dog registration, to council minutes.

His other priority is to unify what he says is a divide between different parts of the city.

Mr Pinnell said he believed Greater Springfield's future was within the city of Ipswich and the eastern suburbs had a vital role to play.

"Springfield can contribute a lot to Ipswich; not just in terms of rates but in terms of job creation, and amenities. We need to build the city as a whole, as a cohesive block.”

Promoting Ipswich's natural environment, heritage and sense of community are the positive aspects that the candidate for Division 2 wants to emphasise in the campaign.

He said he would push for the council to create a list of priority natural habitat areas to designate as off-limits for development.

Despite only living in Ipswich since 2015, Mr Pinnell, his wife Haley and two young boys Sam and Lucas have a strong connection to the area over many years through Haley's family.

"We have always had a connection to Ipswich and I think it has one of the best senses of community I have seen anywhere,” he said. "Everyone wants the best for the area and they are still very passionate about repairing the damage caused and making the city great. This is the side of Ipswich that needs to be nurtured.”

For more information, go to jamespinnell.com.au.