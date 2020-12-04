Menu
Lockyer Valley Regional Council Chambers, Gatton. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Council holds special, closed meeting to discuss water

Hugh Suffell
4th Dec 2020 1:50 PM
THE Lockyer Valley Regional Council has this morning endorsed the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Security Scheme Detailed Business Case.

The motion was passed in a special meeting, held today.

In a closed meeting, the councillors moved to endorse the business case prepared by Jacobs Australia Group for the Maturing Infrastructure Pipeline Program 2 funding agreement administered by the Queensland Government’s Department of State Development, Tourism and Innovation.

The Gatton Star contacted the council for a statement and is awaiting a response.

