Council hands out $40k of Christmas gifts early

CHRISTMAS is still a few months away but dozens of community groups have already been given a gift.

Thirty-three community organisations will share in $40,000 worth of Ipswich City Council grants towards the cost of Christmas events.

The non-profit organisations, awarded between $700 and $1500, range from churches to schools and charities and other community groups.

Cr Charlie Pisasale said the council grants would help the groups host Christmas and New Year events involving thousands of Ipswich ratepayers and their families.

"We are recognising more than 30 events spread across the region and celebrating the festive season. These organisations spread a lot of joy into the community's heart at a very important time of year," he said. Among the recipients; $1500 for the popular Brassall Christmas in the Park, $1500 to FOCAL Inc, for the North Ipswich Community Christmas and $1500 for Carols by Torchlight, run by Collingwood Park State School P&C Association.