Council hails $1M funding as big step forward for crucial project

The State Government has committed $1 million to the Ipswich to Springfield public transport corridor.

IPSWICH mayor Teresa Harding labelled a $1 million commitment from the State Government for the next stage of planning for the vital Ipswich to Springfield public transport corridor as a “significant step” forward.

Annastacia Palaszczuk’s government will seek a matching contribution of $1 million from the Federal Government and $500,000 from Ipswich City council for the $2.5 million business case.

The fastest growing local government area in the state, Ipswich’s population is set to rise from 22,000 to 558,000 in the next 20 years.

About 70 per cent of that growth is expected to happen along or adjacent to the corridor between Ipswich and Springfield.

The 25km public transport corridor via booming Ripley has been a major focus for the new Ipswich council.

The Ipswich Leaders Alliance, chaired by Cr Harding, named the project one of three main priorities ahead of the October state election.

It is only early stages; the business case and options analysis is likely to take between a year and 18 months to complete.

The council will need to secure funding from both other levels of government to make what will be a costly and lengthy project a reality.

“As a result of a solid business case and proactive advocacy program over the last few months, including the establishment of the Ipswich Leaders Alliance; letters to MPs, party leaders and Ministers; Infrastructure Australia submissions and strong community support, we have had a small win,” Cr Harding said.

“This is great news for all of Ipswich and is a significant step on the journey to securing a game-changing transport infrastructure project in south east Queensland for our booming high growth city.

“Ipswich is a city of opportunities and connectivity through this corridor will ensure we become the most liveable and productive region in Queensland.”

With roads already feeling the squeeze, Cr Harding said without a mass transit solution, the road network will fail by 2031.

It could take more than two hours to drive from Ripley to Brisbane by car in 2036.

She said a corridor with up to nine new stations between Ipswich Central and Springfield Central stations, would make it easier for people to get to and from Brisbane, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast.

“A dedicated connection between Ipswich and Springfield, which will dovetail into the SEQ Council of Mayors’ fast rail network proposal, will provide unprecedented accessibility for our residents.

“There will be improved travel times, economic and employment opportunity along the corridor, diversified housing supply and the improved congestion.”

