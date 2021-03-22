Council going down wrong path to complete bike network

Stage seven of the Brassall Bikeway was opened last year. Ipswich City Council is making decisions to get work started on stage six.

AN IPSWICH bicycle group says the council’s decision to progress the missing link of a “fantastic” citywide bike network by incorporating a lift is the wrong decision and it won’t be used by regular cyclists.

At this month’s Growth, Infrastructure and Waste Committee meeting, ahead of the full council meeting on Thursday, a majority of councillors voted in favour of a lift to form part of stage six of the Brassall Bikeway.

It is the last of seven stages which is proposed to connect the riverbank path at Riverlink Shopping Centre to the northern end of the Bradfield Bridge.

Stage six of the Brassall Bikeway is proposed to connect the riverbank path at Riverlink Shopping Centre to the northern end of the Bradfield Bridge.

Council officers recommended the lift as part of the design over a ramp and only councillors Jacob Madsen and Kate Kunzelmann voted against the former.

The total cost for a shared path and ramp is estimated to be between $13.5-22 million, compared to $5.8 million for the shared path and lift.

Of the $273,000 allocated to the project for design in the 2019-2020 financial year budget, $127,031 was mostly spent on further alignment investigations and on developing the detailed concepts for the ramp options.

Consultation with the community about this section of the project has not been held since 2016.

At the committee meeting, councillors argued the cheaper option would allow the project to come to fruition sooner and it was unlikely the state government would stump up the cash to get the more expensive ramp funded.

Ipswich Bicycle User Group spokesman Jim McKee said it was a disappointing decision the group had not been consulted about.

“A lift is not much use to a cyclist, it’s an impediment really,” he said.

“I just don’t think realistically that cyclists are actually going to use a lift.

“Cyclists are a bit like pedestrians. If they come across an impediment they will just go around it (and) find another way.

“Nobody is planning a lift on the Norman Street Bridge because the cars would never use it.”

The group argues if the bikeway followings the existing railway line there would not be a need for a lift or a ramp at the end of it.

“I think using the existing railway line from North Ipswich across the bridge is a realistic and cheaper alternative,” Mr McKee said.

“It’s a matter of co-ordinating the state government with the council to get access to the land. There’s already an easement there because the railway line uses it. That would take you straight across the bridge into that area on Ellenborough Street.”

At the committee meeting Cr Madsen said the lift was still a “ridiculously expensive” option.

Jim McKee.

“We should seek a political solution and try and get the Transport Minister (Mark Bailey) to really do something with the rail corridor between the railway workshops and Tulmur Place and even the land that they do nothing with on the corner of Ellenborough and Bremer (streets) in the CBD,” he said at the meeting.



Mr McKee said the group was formed about a year ago.

“Previously there had been the 24/7 Cycling Safety Fund,” he said.

“That was fairly successful.

“The group was put together to get a safe cycling facility which they got which is (the Ipswich Criterium track).

“That’s a fantastic facility but once that was done the group’s purpose was kind of gone.”

He labelled the Brassall Bikeway, which will link the Ipswich CBD with North Ipswich, Brassall, Wulkuraka, Karrabin, Pine Mountain and the 161 kilometre Brisbane Valley Rail Trail when completed, as a “fantastic asset”.

“You can ride from Brassall to Yarraman without going on roads,” he said.

“It’s a great tourist attraction the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail and the Brassall Bikeway connects right onto it.

“We really need to start pushing for commuter cycling and that’s one of the main problems with the lift.

“Mum and dad might take the kids for a ride and use the lift on a Sunday but any regular cyclists they’ll just use the existing route or find some other way around.”



