Council gives no response to state's second notice

NO RESPONSE to Minister Stirling Hinchliffe's second show-cause notice has been provided by the Ipswich City Council.

Councillors were asked to provide a submission to the State Government's second notice by last Friday.

The QT understands no submission was provided to Local Government Minister Mr Hinchliffe by the June 29 deadline.

A spokesman for the council did not respond to a request for comment.

A second response from the council was requested by Mr Hinchliffe on June 20.

He gave them nine days to respond.

Last week, Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt expressed concern at the nine days the council was given to respond to the notice, and acknowledged it was part of the reason the council instigate a Supreme Court challenge.

The legal challenge against the Minister's "jurisdiction" to dismiss the council was lodged on Tuesday.

Speaking about the legal move, Cr Wendt said the council would still attempt to provide a response to the Minister's notice before the Friday deadline expired.

In a sitting in the Supreme Court on Thursday, Mr Hinchliffe gave an undertaking that he would not make a decision on the future of the Ipswich City Council before the court sat again on July 31.

In Mr Hinchliffe's second show-cause notice, which the council described as deficient, they were asked to respond to further charges laid by the Crime and Corruption Commission against four people in May.

Letters from community members asking for the council to be dismissed were also provided in the notice to councillors. Cr Wendt has previously said 80 per cent of the community supported the council.