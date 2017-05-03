Council gives more bridges load limits to protect drivers

IN THE interest of public safety, Somerset Regional Council has moved to load limit several timber bridges in the region.
Effective immediately and following receipt of several detailed consulting engineer inspection reports, council will load limit the following bridges to 22 tonne gross vehicle mass:
- Buaraba Creek Road Bridges 1 and 2, Buaraba
- Tetzlaffs Lane Bridge, Mt Beppo
- Charlies Gully Bridge on Western Branch Rd, Mount Stanley
- Burnett Inn Creek Bridge on Western Branch Rd, Mount Stanley
- Neuendorf Road Bridge, Minden
- Braeburn Road Bridge, Monsildale
- Marumbah Bridge on Monsildale Rd, Monsildale
- Sandy Creek Bridge on Copley Lane, Crossdale
Council will also reduce the load limits on the following bridges to eight tonne gross vehicle mass:
- Pryde Creek Bridge on England Creek Road near Fernvale
- Hawthorne Road Bridge, Linville
- Pakleppas Crossing, Moore
- Sandy Creek Culvert on Pine Mountain Rd, Pine Mountain (Ipswich City Council will fund 25% of the bridge replacement cost)
The regional council will apply for 50% funding under the Australian Government's Bridges Renewal Programme to replace the bridges.
There are about 20 dated timber bridges in Somerset that will eventually need replacing with concrete bridges.
Council currently has works underway to replace nine timber bridges in the region with funding support from the Australian Government with the intention to replace all timber bridges within the next few years.