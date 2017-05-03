Council gives more bridges load limits to protect drivers

The load limit at many wooden bridges will be reduced in the Somerset region in the interest of public safety.

IN THE interest of public safety, Somerset Regional Council has moved to load limit several timber bridges in the region.

Effective immediately and following receipt of several detailed consulting engineer inspection reports, council will load limit the following bridges to 22 tonne gross vehicle mass:

Buaraba Creek Road Bridges 1 and 2, Buaraba

Tetzlaffs Lane Bridge, Mt Beppo

Charlies Gully Bridge on Western Branch Rd, Mount Stanley

Burnett Inn Creek Bridge on Western Branch Rd, Mount Stanley

Neuendorf Road Bridge, Minden

Braeburn Road Bridge, Monsildale

Marumbah Bridge on Monsildale Rd, Monsildale

Sandy Creek Bridge on Copley Lane, Crossdale

Council will also reduce the load limits on the following bridges to eight tonne gross vehicle mass:

Pryde Creek Bridge on England Creek Road near Fernvale

Hawthorne Road Bridge, Linville

Pakleppas Crossing, Moore

Sandy Creek Culvert on Pine Mountain Rd, Pine Mountain (Ipswich City Council will fund 25% of the bridge replacement cost)

The regional council will apply for 50% funding under the Australian Government's Bridges Renewal Programme to replace the bridges.

There are about 20 dated timber bridges in Somerset that will eventually need replacing with concrete bridges.

Council currently has works underway to replace nine timber bridges in the region with funding support from the Australian Government with the intention to replace all timber bridges within the next few years.