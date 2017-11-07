Council gives its wish list to future state government

THREE major transport projects in Ipswich and Somerset are among the top wish list items as voters prepare to go to the polls.

Mayors across South East Queensland have issued a plea to the future Queensland Government to make sure major road and transport corridors are up to scratch to accommodate the expanding population.

SEQ Mayors outlined the region's top ten most critical infrastructure projects and urged the major parties to put regional connectivity as the highest priority in the upcoming election.

The Brisbane Valley Hwy upgrade, Cunningham Hwy Yamanto to Willowbank and Toowoomba to Rosewood passenger bus network were among the wish list priorities.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said upgrading the Brisbane Valley Highway was essential with the growth and projected population increase of the region.

"There is a 6% annual increase in traffic on the Brisbane Valley Highway just south of Fernvale," Cr Lehmann said.

"These figures are a clear indication that thousands of people are using this major highway every day and we need it upgraded to ensure the safety and efficiency of this important freight and connectivity corridor."

Council of Mayors (SEQ) Chair Cr Graham Quirk said having the ability to keep commuters, businesses and freight moving efficiently across the region was the key to the sustainable growth of the region's population and economy.

"71% of Queensland's population is based in SEQ. The needs and opportunities that this region presents to the next State Government should be carefully considered by all major parties at election time," he said.

"The commuters and businesses of SEQ have been waiting a long time to have major corridors and transport networks that can keep up with the growth of this region and its economy. Now is the time to make SEQ's people and freight movement a priority."

SEQ's top ten most critical infrastructure projects are: