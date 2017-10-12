New company a cost saving measure for art gallery: Council

CUTTING COSTS: The council will establish a new company to govern the Ipswich Art Gallery.

A NEW council company will be set up to govern the Ipswich Art Gallery, as a cost saving measure.

While it's a new company established by the council, it's not the same as the council's other controversial companies which new mayor Andrew Antoniolli has committed to closing.

The Ipswich Art Gallery operates under two separate entities; the Ipswich Arts Foundation and the Ipswich Arts Foundation Trust.

Both are required to develop, maintain and report separately including administration and financial reporting.

It means ratepayers are footing the bill to prepare budgets and financials, as well as auditing, for both entities.

The council will create the new company Ipswich Arts Foundation Limited to amalgamate these two existing entities. The decision was made this week during the council's monthly committee meetings.

The new company will act as trustee to the trust and be governed by a constitution with a board of directors.

The council will not strictly control the company but will reserve the right to appoint two directors and have the power to remove and replace people in director positions.

Under the new arrangement, volunteers who work within the Art Gallery will also be afforded more liability protections with the new company Ipswich Arts Foundation Trust assuming the responsibility, rather than individuals.

Some details of the new arrangement are still being finalised but the council has agreed on the move.

Division 10 Cr David Pahlke briefly voiced concerns about the council opening another company, given the community discontent around the four existing council-owned entities.

But, those companies were set up to compete in a commercial market as shareholding companies; an entirely different scenario to what has been proposed for the art gallery.