Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council released the results of its inspections of food businesses for the past financial year with alarming results.
Council released the results of its inspections of food businesses for the past financial year with alarming results. Sharyn O'Neill ROK240912sglobal4
Easy Eating

COUNCIL: Five most common food business complaints

Nathan Greaves
by
24th Jul 2019 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOMERSET Regional Council released the results of its inspections of food businesses for the past financial year with alarming results.

Environmental Health Officers inspected 147 fixed-licence food businesses during the 2018/19 financial year, and carried out an additional 22 re-inspections to follow up on non-compliance issues.

Some of the issues were alarming, while others boiled down to general maintenance and wear and tear issues.

The most common issues that inspectors identified during the program were:

1 - Food being displayed or stored at incorrect temperatures

2 - Incorrect date identification on repackaged foods

3 - Use of non-food grade storage containers

4 - Insufficient cleaning and sanitising of food premises

5 - Maintenance issues due to age and wear and tear, including damage to floor and wall surfaces.

Despite these discoveries, council only received 11 complaints from the public about food businesses during the last financial year, and there were no confirmed cases of food-borne illnesses.

"There'll always be issues that need to be acted on,” a council spokesperson said.

"Fortunately, we haven't encountered any high-risk issues.”

food inspections somerset council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'I love you mum': Heartbreak $5k battle after sudden death

    premium_icon 'I love you mum': Heartbreak $5k battle after sudden death

    News SOMETIMES five-year-old Xavier stands in the yard at night looking up to the stars, telling his mum how much he loves her, and wishes her goodnight.

    Three new flavours inspired by 'grit of Ipswich Supercars'

    premium_icon Three new flavours inspired by 'grit of Ipswich Supercars'

    Offbeat There's just 10L of the special black ice cream on offer

    • 24th Jul 2019 1:27 PM
    Bush mayor wants refugees to break population drought

    premium_icon Bush mayor wants refugees to break population drought

    News Lindsay Godfrey wants more migrants and refugees coming to the bush

    • 24th Jul 2019 1:02 PM
    Sunny Queen lays down its future

    premium_icon Sunny Queen lays down its future

    Business Sunny Queen Farms remain a staple of the Queensland breakfast table

    • 24th Jul 2019 12:55 PM