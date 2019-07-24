COUNCIL: Five most common food business complaints

Council released the results of its inspections of food businesses for the past financial year with alarming results.

SOMERSET Regional Council released the results of its inspections of food businesses for the past financial year with alarming results.

Environmental Health Officers inspected 147 fixed-licence food businesses during the 2018/19 financial year, and carried out an additional 22 re-inspections to follow up on non-compliance issues.

Some of the issues were alarming, while others boiled down to general maintenance and wear and tear issues.

The most common issues that inspectors identified during the program were:

1 - Food being displayed or stored at incorrect temperatures

2 - Incorrect date identification on repackaged foods

3 - Use of non-food grade storage containers

4 - Insufficient cleaning and sanitising of food premises

5 - Maintenance issues due to age and wear and tear, including damage to floor and wall surfaces.

Despite these discoveries, council only received 11 complaints from the public about food businesses during the last financial year, and there were no confirmed cases of food-borne illnesses.

"There'll always be issues that need to be acted on,” a council spokesperson said.

"Fortunately, we haven't encountered any high-risk issues.”