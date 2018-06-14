Council fails to secure Trad's cash for its major projects

Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt welcomed the government's support for education infrastructure, including two schools at Ripley.

NONE of the Ipswich City Council vital projects requiring support from the State Government to build have been funded.

At the 2017 state election Mayor Andrew Antoniolli revealed a list of eight infrastructure projects he wanted the next State Government to support.

Projects included; the $250 million Norman Street bridge, Cunningham Highway upgrade, extension to the Springfield rail line, a regional performing arts centre for Ipswich, the redevelopment of Willowbank motorsport precinct, Ripley Valley community infrastructure, Brisbane Valley Highway upgrade and Toowoomba to Rosewood transport improvements.

None of the projects received money in Treasurer Jackie Trad's first budget, which invested billions of dollars into Cross River Rail and an upgrade to the M1.

The State Government has previously demanded the Ipswich City Council provide a business case for its projects and how they would benefit the economy.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said a business case was required before a second crossing over the Bremer River - the Norman Street Bridge - is funded.

The bridge is considered by councillors as a necessity to remove traffic and reduce congestion in the city's central business district.

Last month councillor David Martin called for the state to provide city-building projects within the Ipswich CBD area.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said it was up to the council to explain to other levels of government why its projects should be funded.

Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt welcomed the government's support for education infrastructure, including two schools at Ripley.

He said the council would fight to secure money for its priority projects.

"We will continue to lobby strongly, on behalf of our community, for funding to support the planned Norman Street Bridge, Ipswich and Springfield Central passenger rail extension, Cunningham Highway Yamanto to Willowbank upgrade and to progress plans for a new Ipswich Performing Arts Centre," he said.