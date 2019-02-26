Council exploring options for new BMX and skate venues

AIR TIME: Ipswich and West Moreton BMX Club member Teejay Fieman, 12, in action at the Willey Park circuit.

IPSWICH City Council are exploring options to introduce new skate and BMX venues across the city.

A growing number of people picking up a bike or a skateboard has sparked a demand for new facilities to be constructed.

There are currently 35 skate and BMX provisions at 30 locations in Ipswich but council have identified a lack of diversity, with a need to provide more spaces for advanced riders.

"Council has identified the need to develop a Skate and BMX Facilities Strategy for the city," Works, Parks and Recreation Department chief operating officer Bryce Hines said.

Council found the majority of facilities in Ipswich are the same size (small local), same style (transition skate or freestyle dirt) and primarily cater for beginning to intermediate users.

"There is a lack of skate and BMX facility diversity in Ipswich, particularly street/skate plaza, flow, concrete facilities specific to the needs of advanced skaters, freestyle BMX riders and modern freestyle BMX dirt jumps," Mr Hines said.

"The city is over-supplied with beginner to intermediate BMX dirt jump facilities and is lacking an advanced level freestyle BMX dirt jump facility.

"Ipswich is deficient in larger scale facilities and smaller scale (spot/dot) concrete skate facility opportunities."

The council identified new locations for concrete skate and BMX facilities as the Ipswich CBD, Springfield Central, Ripley Valley, Redbank Plains, Karalee, Flinders View, Leichhardt, Churchill and Redbank.

Springfield Central, Brassall, Ripley Valley, Thagoona, Karalee, Flinders View and Pine Mountain the were recommended areas for dirt BMX facilities.

"Additional skate and BMX facilities are needed to accommodate the projected increasing population, particularly in the eastern and central planning districts," Mr Hines said.

The strategy also recommended repair work at some of the most over-used skate facilities in the city.

Mr Hines said there was no money set aside in council budgets as yet, but developers coming into the city would likely include skate parks in specific projects.

It is expected that infrastructure will be delivered both through the development process as well as council's Capital Investment program.

At this stage, a decision has not been made by council as to the extent of investment it intends to make.

Ipswich and West Moreton BMX Club treasurer Lee Smith welcomed the news.

Since upgrades were completed to its track in early 2017 in partnership with council, club membership has risen from over 100 members to more than 300.

Mr Smith said the club's racing circuit at Willey Park was one of the best in southern Queensland, but believed there was scope to bring in more facilities round the city for freestyle riders.

"It would be good to see all disciplines looked after in some way," he said.

"There's not much around for the freestyle riders and the dirt jumpers. You've got to go (elsewhere) to hit proper big dirt jumps. The dirt jumps in Ipswich are quite small.

"There's a lot more demand for that these days."

"Even for kids that do a bit of both, race and freestyle, it would be fun for them to be able to go to different tracks around Ipswich."

Council want to consult the community for their suggestions and they can get involved by emailing council@ipswich.qld.gov.au.