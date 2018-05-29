Menu
SUPPORT: Scenic Rim MP Jon Krause and George Hatchman called for protections from waste operators.
Council News

Council's dump protection plans for western residents

Hayden Johnson
29th May 2018 12:09 AM
NEW planning powers to regulate the distance of dumps to nearby residents will be expanded to a second area in Ipswich.

Homeowners at Jeebropilly and Willowbank will receive some protection from new and expanded waste operations, with the Ipswich City Council expected to endorse the creation of a new local planning instrument.

The Temporary Local Planning Instrument will create a 750m buffer from residential zoned land and other sensitive areas including the Ipswich Major Events Precinct and RAAF Base Amberley.

It is designed to restrict the location of new waste operations and protect residents.

A similar instrument was implemented by the State Government in April to support people living near Swanbank from expanding waste activity in the area.

That decision prompted Willowbank Area Residents' Group president George Hatchman and Scenic Rim MP to question why people at the western end of the Ipswich area did not have the same protections as those at Swanbank.

In the council's ordinary meeting at Springfield today, councillors are expected to endorse a comprehensive report that acknowledges residents at Jeebropilly face the same challenges as those at Swanbank.

The Ebenezer/Willowbank/Jeebropilly regionally significant industrial area contains several residual mining voids and existing regional waste activity facilities with the potential for further proposals for waste activities within proximity to sensitive receiving land uses, similar to that of the Swanbank/New Chum industrial area," the report said.

It also noted residents' concerns and the potential negative effects of waste activity "on current and future major events or motorsports uses occurring in the Ipswich Motorsports Park Precinct".

The temporary planning change is a two-year fix to the problem, with a permanent amendment to the planning scheme estimated to take about 350 business days.

ipswich city council jon krause planning scheme waste and recycling waste dumping willowbank
Ipswich Queensland Times

