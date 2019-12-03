Council executives spruik investment opportunities in Asia

IN AN effort to strengthen economic ties with Asia and spruik investment opportunities in the rapidly growing city, two Ipswich City Council senior executives will meet with businesses in Japan and Taiwan.

CEO David Farmer and general manager of community, cultural and economic development Ben Pole will represent Ipswich at the request of the Nerima Government to celebrate 25 years of international relations between the two cities.

They will meet with technology, logistics and waste management companies while in Japan and Mr Farmer will address the World Urban Agriculture Summit.

While in the country, they will brief the Queensland Government's trade and investment commissioner for Japan Tak Adachi about the economic priorities and opportunities of Ipswich.

The week-long trip will cost about $10,000, with the pair returning home on Friday.

"Population projections show Ipswich will have 200,000 more residents over the next 30 years, which means we need to attract the right type of investment to meet employment demands," Mr Farmer said.

"We intend to spark some of those conversations while in Japan and Taiwan."

Mr Pole said corporate meetings in Tokyo would focus on key Ipswich sectors with investment potential.

"We have also accepted an invitation for direct trade and cultural discussions with another of our sister cities, Nantou, in Taiwan," he said.

"We'll be briefing the trade and investment commissioner for Taiwan and meeting with targeted big business to ensure Ipswich is well understood and positioned in that market.

"We feel this is a valuable chance for us to attract a real level of interest in international education, manufacturing, tourism, technology, smart city solutions and waste management."

Ipswich and Nerima, a ward of Tokyo, have been sister cities for 25 years.

A sister city agreement was signed between Ipswich and Nantou in 2016.