Council execs’ pay packets skyrocket

QUEENSLAND ratepayers are shelling out millions of ­dollars a year to pay the hefty salaries of executives at the state's biggest councils, with this year's total pay packets ballooning by as much as 7.5 per cent.

Annual reports from Queensland's 10 biggest local governments outside Brisbane reveal ratepayers forked out at least $21.83 million on salaries in 2018-19 to just 75 executives.

The average annual pay of over $290,000 was more than what every mayor in Queensland, except Brisbane, earned and well above the salaries of every councillor. The 2018-19 payment was up about $1 million from 2017-18 when at least $20.31 million was paid out - an increase of up to 7.5 per cent.

This took into account the lowest possible salaries that could have been paid, according to each council's annual reports. And it comes at a time of little wage growth among the general public, with CPI running at 1.7 per cent.

Among the highest-paid senior management staff last financial year was an executive at Gold Coast Council who earned at least $600,001 - more than double the salary of Mayor Tom Tate.

But the reports don't name the individual executives.

Another executive at Mackay Regional Council earned over $400,000, well above Mayor Greg Williamson's salary of $175,859, while two executives at Moreton Bay Council earned salary packages of at least $340,000 a year each.

There was also a senior contract position at Logan City Council with a package of $500,000 to $600,000, and ­another senior contract employee at Ipswich City Council worth $450,000 to $550,000.

The Courier-Mail revealed earlier this year that Brisbane City Council's 148 executives had collectively earned more than $34 million in 2018-19.

A City of Gold Coast spokeswoman insisted the $2.9 million spent on executives was good value for ratepayers.

"The city is fortunate to be served by a highly experienced and competent executive team that deliver great value for money," she said. "They are responsible for managing the city's $1.7 billion annual budget, a complex and diverse organisation that offers around 800 unique services and around $15.8 billion in city assets," she said.

Moreton Bay Council's ­acting chief executive Graeme Kanofski said: "We want to attract highly skilled industry experts working at council to better this region across planning, finance, engineering, law, waste management, and construction, which means we need to remunerate them appropriately," he said.