Ipswich City Council CEO David Farmer and general manager of community, cultural and economic development Ben Pole visited Japan and Taiwan.
Council News

Council encouraged by talks with “serious players” in Japan

Lachlan Mcivor
6th Dec 2019 2:00 PM
IPSWICH City Council senior executives held "productive" meetings with Japanese infrastructure and technology companies, encouraged by talks with a couple of "serious players".

CEO David Farmer and general manager of community, cultural and economic development Ben Pole landed on home soil yesterday after a week-long trip to Japan and Taiwan.

The pair represented Ipswich at the request of the Nerima City Government to celebrate 25 years of international relations.

They also visited another sister city, Nantou in Taiwan, with talks centred on increasing educations links with both cities.

The trip, which came at a cost of about $10,000, was also used to conduct meetings with a number of companies.

"We met in Tokyo with two very, very significant Japanese corporations who were very interested and have had some contact with us before," Mr Farmer said.

"We were able to meet people at quite senior levels about what opportunities are there. We'll be looking to see if we continue to explore that."

 

 

He could not name the two companies, which operate in the infrastructure and technology spaces.

Some potential proof of concept projects had been identified with some possibly implemented before June 2020.

"One has a very, very long term history in Australia and the other is very big and is just establishing a presence in Australia," he said.

"These are serious players and they're interested in what we're doing.

"We're fast growing but still comparatively small so we're easier to do business with particularly at that proof of concept end.

"Japan hasn't got much growth at all at the moment. Their population is stable or almost declining.

"Places that are growing like us are of interest because there's newly developing areas and opportunities to put infrastructure in.

"It appears we've got some quite serious leads on developing serious opportunities both for our community but also from a business perspective."

