Council dumps waste charges to reduce tonnes of landfill

A recycling audit has revealed how Ipswich is going with its waste management plan. Ipswich City Council

RESIDENTS will be able to dump more items for free at the region's recycling and refuse centres under an Ipswich City Council plan to reduce waste streams.

The council will change its fees and charges to allow some of the most common household items to be dumped without charge.

Free disposal will be provided for glass bottles and jars, paint and eligible products accepted through the Paintback scheme, to the public and commercial operators.

Under the scheme the public and commercial operators can bring up to 100 litres of paint in containers of no more than 20 litres capacity at no charge.

Residents will also be able to drop scrap metal and aluminium, car batteries, cardboard, and 20 litres of motor oil at no charge.

Riverview Recycling and Refuse Centre will accept e-waste.

Ipswich City Council made the changes after recognising the current disposal charges "do not provide residents with any financial incentive to sort their waste and use the recycling drop-off areas".

From July 1 the council will incur an additional $75 per tonne waste levy to send the region's waste to landfill.

The council hopes the incentive will reduce the amount of recyclable waste going to landfill.

At the council's recycling and refuse centres some waste streams are removed by recycling contractors at no charge or, in some cases, the contractor provides a rebate for the collected material.

For this to occur, the material must be unloaded at drop-off areas rather than placed into the dump disposal pit.

The council hopes the change will reduce waste levy costs and increase rebate revenue.

Glass bottles and jars are being accepted at both recycling centres as an alternative to the previous arrangement of recycling the material through the yellow-top bin collection service.

The final round of council audits of yellow bins found the contamination rate is on target at 22.3 per cent.