Council drones set for lift off

Six different operational areas have been identified where the use of drones could bring immediate benefits to Ipswich City Council.

A report prepared for council identified asset management, disaster management, landfill and quarries, marketing and tourism, vegetation and pest management, and in the future compliance as areas where operational savings and efficiencies could be achieved.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the drone program was one of 10 Smart City initiatives currently underway.

"The tender called for service providers in different categories including partial service and a partnership arrangement.

"The reason for these options was to enable the engagement of providers based on specific areas of expertise and the ability to train council staff in drone operations.

"The pre-qualified suppliers' contract commences in January 2018 for a period of three years with two one year options."

The following companies were successful as pre-qualified suppliers of remotely piloted systems and solutions: