Council dispute over home among the gum trees

Margaret Warner of Karrabin has been in a17-year dispute over some dangerous gum trees out the front of her house. Picture: Cordell Richardson

A KARRABIN woman has been in a 17-year-long dispute with Ipswich City Council over what she claims to be dangerous gum trees surrounding her property.

Margaret Warner said a huge branch recently fell from one of the trees, which sparked further concern.

“This limb came down off one of the trees and if you had of been anywhere near it, it would have killed you, there’s no two ways about it,” she said.

“If a storm comes through there, they could land on our house, let alone across the road where if it was to fall that way, it would go through powerlines and straight through their house.”

Ms Warner said she has had council workers out to look at the trees a number of times over the years.

She said council has decided to cut three of the trees out, but that hasn’t eased Ms Warner’s fears.

“These trees are dangerous,” she said.

“I don’t want to be cutting down every tree in the district, I just want these trees here (removed) because they’re dangerous.

“They might be healthy, but it’s not about healthy, it’s about safety and a duty of care.

“My grandkids have never been allowed to play in the front yard, in case anything did come down.”

A council spokesman said council was happy to investigate the matter further if a request is made.

“Trees will be thoroughly assessed by a senior arborist using approved Australian standards and risk assessment methodologies,” they said.

“If they are deemed to be hazardous then appropriate action would be taken either by remedial pruning or removal.

“Often residents ask for trees to be removed because they drop leaf litter or are disliked. This is not considered to be an appropriate reason to remove the trees.”