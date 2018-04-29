Council dismissal FAQ: Your questions answered

THE Ipswich City Council is facing dismissal and the mayor has stood down amongst a fresh wave of CCC charges.

Now the Ipswich community, residents, business owners and rate payers and left wondering what's next if the council is dismissed and how the changes impact them.

How long does the council have to prove why they should not be dismissed?

Councillors have been given until May 24 to prove to Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe why they should not be dismissed.

What will happen to the CBD?

IPSWICH City Properties insists the development of the central business district will continue if the Ipswich City Council is dismissed.

Councillors have until May 24 to prepare to respond to Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe's show cause notice.

If he elects to dismiss the council, an administrator will be brought in to manage the city's operations.

When will ratepayers will stop paying council wages?

RATEPAYERS will stop footing the bill to pay councillors' wages only when, and if, they are dismissed.

Until then councillors, including Mayor Andrew Antoniolli will continue to be paid.

Councillors are paid a combined wage of more than $1.4million a year.

Are there more charges to come?

MORE charges will be laid as the corruption investigation engulfing Ipswich City Council continues, the head of the state's corruption watchdog has revealed.

"You can expect more charges," Crime and Corruption Commission chair Alan Macsporran said.

But he would not divulge any further information for operational reasons.

Do home owners still need to pay rates?

Yes, if they expect the council to continue collecting rubbish and fixing roads, homeowners need to continue to pay rates.

Will there be a discount in rates?

No, if the community expects the council to continue collecting rubbish and fixing roads, homeowners need to continue to pay rates.

What's Jo-Ann Miller doing?

THE state MP who first raised concerns about the Ipswich City Council more than one decade ago could run for the city's top job at the next election.

Jo-Ann Miller said she took no joy from the dismissal of the Ipswich City Council, but acknowledged the feeling of vindication.

"The tyranny no longer rules in Ipswich," she said.

Will council staff receive support?

STAFF at Ipswich City Council have been assured help is available.

Some 1200 people are employed by the council and support services have been offered following this morning's bombshell announcements.

How many people relating to the council have the CCC charged?

A total of 14 people have been charged.

MAY 3: ALLEGATIONS of fraud laid by the Crime and Corruption Commission against mayor Andrew Antoniolli was the latest twist in a long line of charges against employees of the Ipswich council.

It started on June 20, 2017, when then-mayor Paul Pisasale was charged with one count of extortion

Only a fortnight earlier he stood in pyjamas at St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital and resigned his duties as mayor.

On July 20, lawyer Cameron McKenzie was charged with extortion after an incident involving Mr Pisasale.

Two charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice were laid against Mr Pisasale on August 3.

A 54-year-old Yamanto man, the council's then works, parks and recreation chief operating officer Craig Maudsley, was charged on September 13 with misconduct in public office.

The next day the council's chief executive officer, Jim Lindsay, was charged with official corruption.

The Ipswich City Council's former chief executive officer Carl Wulff and his wife Sharon Oxenbridge were charged on October 5.

Mr Wulff was charged with official corruption and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Ms Oxenbridge was accused of corruption.

On October 10 more charges were laid against Mr Pisasale.

He faced charges of; Official corruption, two counts of fraud, one count of misconduct in public office, one of perjury and one count of possession of a restricted drug.

After a relatively quiet period, on March 27 the council was shocked when support employee Mary Missen was charged with 28 counts of fraudulently falsifying records.

On April 13 another charge of misconduct in public office was levelled at Mr Maudlsey.

Mr Wulff and Ms Oxenbridge were each charged with one count of corruption on April 18.

The CCC will allege in court the couple received 20 separate corrupt payments, totalling $104,000, related to contracts for the council during 2012 and 2013.

Andrew Antoniolli was charged on Wednesday with seven counts of fraud.

It will be alleged he utilised council funds for his own use to purchase auction items from charitable organisations between October, 2011, and May, 2017.

A third allegation of misconduct was added to Mr Maudsley's charge sheet yesterday.

All people charged by the CCC have denied wrongdoing and intend to fight the charges.

How many corruption complaints went before the State Government?

The State Government has rejected the LNP's claims it received 326 complaints about corruption in Ipswich and declared the number was closer to three.

According to a department email seen by the QT, a Right to Information document provided to the Opposition on Tuesday morning contained 326 pages, but only three complaints were received.

Earlier the LNP said 326 complaints about corruption had been received by the State Government.

What's Andrew Antoniolli doing now?

EMBATTLED Mayor Andrew Antoniolli on May 14 broke his week-long public silence and urged residents to support the Ipswich City Council.

On Saturday he took to his reinstated Facebook page and sent a message to the community.

"I thank everyone for their support and encouragement during this very difficult time for myself and my family," he wrote.

"I will not let this define who I am."

Cr Antoniolli's comments come as a groundswell of support is being offered to Ipswich councillors fighting to keep their jobs.

A Save Ipswich City Council Facebook group was established last week in the wake of Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe's announcement he would move to dismiss the council.

At noon on Monday the group had 1402 members.

Who's next?

IPSWICH City Council employees and councillors are living in fear the Crime and Corruption Commission will lay more charges.

Several councillors who spoke to the QT said they were stressed about the looming dismissal and admitted the 11-month CCC dig had caused problems.

A spokesman for the Ipswich City Council acknowledged the pressure faced by the entity.

What's involved in the investigations?

DAVID Pahlke claims the Crime and Corruption Commission is monitoring councillors' communications as the dismissal deadline looms.

The Ipswich City Council has until May 24 to respond to a show cause notice, issued by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe about why it should not be dismissed.

Cr Pahlke, the Division 10 councillor, revealed the CCC trawled through his bank accounts during an interview with him last year.