Council discretionary funds capped after misuse

Interim Administrator of Ipswich City Council, Greg Chemello speaks to the community at Booval. Photo: Cordell Richardson

DISCRETIONARY funds will now be capped to ensure integrity and transparency around how they are spent.

Ipswich City Council Interim Administrator Greg Chemello said when it came to discretionary funds in Ipswich, things needed to change.

“Council did have $1.4 million in what was discretionary funding,” he said.

“That’s a lot of money. That’s more money in discretionary funding than any other council in Queensland by a country mile, other than Brisbane.”

Council currently does not have any discretionary funds, but if the new council decided to bring it back, it would be capped at $160,000 across the nine councillors.

He said the actions of the previous council were the reason regulations were brought in for discretionary funding across the state.

“$50,000 was spent on a school. That’s a state responsibility. Some money was spent on activities and infrastructure outside of Ipswich,” he said.

“You can see why governance is needed around this. This is ratepayer’s money.”